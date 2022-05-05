Good looks don't always lead to good results on the links

The April 25 team event of scramble showed there is no correlation between having good looks and playing good golf. Most of the groupies followed the losing teams.
Leading a runaway victory with a score of eight-under par was the team of Ron Bassett, newbie Larry Orcutt, Jack Cox and spiffy Norm Miley. Miley wore a strikingly good-looking hat, but after the way he strutted around after the victory, he’s going to have to purchase a larger one. All alone in second was Ron Huckaby, Robert Bradley, and Rahls Hemmes. Huckaby’s solid round once again cemented his position as a top player in the gold tee flight. A three-way tie ensued for third place. March’s fifth-leading money winner Raul Berdiago joined recently returned Larry Smith, retired PG&E employee Ray Delarosa and retired banker Harry Kious, who shared the credit for their placement.
Roger Ladd, who caused the lakes to rise with the number of his golf balls that landed in them, sort of led the way with red tee champ Larry Rupley, newbie James Narvaez, and retired fire captain Dave Moyles, whose game finally caught fire. The final group in this trio of money winners was championed by Mike Mendoza along with donut lover Frank Elizondo and newbies Russell Hart and George White III. Five of our newest players finished in the money thereby making their wives happy, but not their fellow competitors.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the whites, former club champ Ladd missed the lake and actually took first. Bassett latched on to second. From the golds, Elizondo easily claimed first. Bill Gylling won’t disclose how far away his second-place shot landed, but if he owned that much property, he’d be considered a land baron.
From the reds, the savior of senior golf, tournament director Jon Foucrault, was the only one to hit the green, thus earning first- and second-place money. Foucrault is so revered for his efforts on behalf of senior golf that Catholic members have petitioned the Vatican to grant him Sainthood. To become a saint, three miracles have to be documented. His shot on number two is evidence of one.
In the contest on No. 13 from the whites, that Bassett character completed a nice payday, gaining first, while Louis Luna continued his onslaught in this event, taking second. From the golds, Dodger-lover Hemmes was all smiles, as he won the top spot. He only gets blue when the Dodgers lose. Orv Pense finished just behind in second. From the reds, Ken Phillips had the shot-of-the-day, which was 6 feet, 4 inches, while Narvaez wound up second.