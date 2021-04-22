Calaveras softball improves to 3-0 after home win over Sonora

After picking up its first two victories of the season by a combined score of 34-8, the Calaveras High School softball team was challenged for the first time in the young season by the Sonora Wildcats. But no amount of pressure was enough to force Calaveras to crack, as Calaveras beat the Wildcats 6-1 Wednesday afternoon in San Andreas.
“We played pretty well defensively,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “We faced a good pitcher and need to make some adjustments and shorten up our swings.”
Calaveras scored twice in the bottom of the first and then added one run in the third and three more in the fifth. The Wildcats scored their lone run in the top of the seventh.
Senior Angelina DeLeon drove in two runs and scored once; junior Madison Clark went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and stole two bags; and sophomore Brooke Nordahl and junior Emily Johnson each knocked in one run.
Sophomore pitcher Macey Villegas threw a complete game and picked up the win. Villegas gave up three hits, one run, walked two and struck out one over seven innings of work.
“Macey pitched very well by throwing strikes and allowing our defense to play behind her,” Koepp said.
Calaveras (3-0 Mother Lode League) will finish the week on the road Friday against Amador in Sutter Creek.