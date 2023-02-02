Calaveras improves to 4-4 in Mother Lode League play with a 1-0 win over Amador

With all the injuries that have plagued the offense of the Calaveras High School soccer team, the defense continues to carry the heavy load.
For the 10th time this season, and the fourth time in Mother Lode League play, and the second time in a row, the Red Hawks kept an opponent off the scoreboard. In a pivotal matchup against the Amador Buffaloes with playoff seedings on the line, Calaveras once again leaned on its defense to help deliver a victory.
Calaveras improved to 4-4 in the Mother Lode League standings following a 1-0 win over Amador on Thursday night in Sutter Creek.
“Another shutout for our ‘Big Red Defense,’” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “I can't say enough about all our guys and how hard they work on defense.”
Calaveras scored its lone goal in the first half. Senior Logan Gomes attempted a free kick and senior Daniel Acevedo recovered the rebound and sent the ball into the back of the net. For the rest of the game, Calaveras’ defense and senior goalie Tanner Wright kept Amador from scoring.
“There was a lot on the line tonight and both teams wanted the win badly,” Leetham said. “It was a very tough and hard-fought battle.”
Calaveras has two more games to play in the regular season and both are against Bret Harte. On Feb. 7, Calaveras will take on Bret Harte at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. And on Feb. 9, the Red Hawks will battle the Bullfrogs in Angels Camp. Both games will begin at 5:45 p.m.