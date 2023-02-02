Calaveras improves to 4-4 in Mother Lode League play with a 1-0 win over Amador

With all the injuries that have plagued the offense of the Calaveras High School soccer team, the defense continues to carry the heavy load.

For the 10th time this season, and the fourth time in Mother Lode League play, and the second time in a row, the Red Hawks kept an opponent off the scoreboard. In a pivotal matchup against the Amador Buffaloes with playoff seedings on the line, Calaveras once again leaned on its defense to help deliver a victory.

