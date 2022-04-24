Calaveras loses for the first time since February in 12-10 road loss to Bears

TUOLUMNE – It had been 54 days since the Calaveras High School baseball team last walked off the field without capturing a victory. During that stretch, Calaveras won 17 games in a row, which included 10 Mother Lode League victories.
But if there was ever a day that could have ended in a loss, it was the April 22 road contest against Summerville. For whatever reason, Calaveras always has a difficult time playing in Tuolumne and this matchup was no exception.
Behind a poor defensive performance and stranding runners on base, Calaveras lost for only the second time in 2022 and fell to the Bears 12-10.
“This is a weird place and weird stuff happens here,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said about playing in Tuolumne. “We got bit by the Summerville curse. I don’t think we were really focused on the streak very much at all. It was there and we knew about it, but we really didn’t focus on it. If you lose a game, you break that streak and just get to start over and get back to basics. We’ve been winning a lot of games pretty easily, so every once in a while, it’s pretty good to get slapped upside the head.”
One reason why Summerville is such a difficult team to play on the road is because of the long drive from San Andreas to Tuolumne. And with that long drive, perhaps Calaveras forgot to pack its defense along for the trip. Calaveras committed 10 errors, which gave Summerville extra life all afternoon.
“As the errors kept coming, I just didn’t know what was going on because we never play like this,” Calaveras senior shortstop Chris Maddock said. “It was just a weird day. We lost by two runs, and we gave up more than two runs because of our defensive play.”
In a game where Calaveras scored 10 runs, that number could have been much higher. Calaveras left the bases loaded a number of times and stranded 15 runners on base. But after the final out was made, DeLappe stood before his team and wanted them to know that losing one game is not the end of the world and by the time the bus got back to San Andreas, he wanted all of his players to forget about the loss.
“Our focus always needs to be on the next game,” DeLappe said. “You can’t sit there and dwell on this and we played so badly today, there’s really nothing to dwell on. Everything we did was bad, except part of the lineup hit the ball pretty well. But we just have to move on because there’s really nothing worth going back and reviewing about this game. Let’s just forget the whole thing.”
Maddock added, “You just don’t think about it. It’s an unfortunate day, but you just have to get back to work and win the next day.”
The loss overshadows a great offensive performance from Maddock and junior Gus Tofanelli. Maddock was a perfect 5 for 5 at the plate with a double and scored five times. One major reason why Maddock scored so many times was because of Tofanelli, who drove in seven runs on four hits, which included his sixth home run of the season. After knocking in seven, Tofanelli raised his RBI total to 36.
“Every time I was on, I just couldn't wait for Gus to come up and hit the ball,” Maddock said. “I was really looking forward to his at-bats every time he was up at the plate.”
It didn’t take long for Tofanelli to come up with a big hit. After a one-out double from Maddock in the top of the first, senior Andy Rios drove him in to give Calaveras a 1-0 lead. Tofanelli followed with a 2-run home run to push Calaveras’ lead to 3-0. Calaveras got its fourth run of the inning on a bases-loaded walk in the first varsity at-bat from sophomore Mason Moser. The Moser RBI gave Calaveras a 4-0 lead.
Summerville scored one run off of Rios in the bottom of the first to cut the Calaveras lead to 4-1. Calaveras responded by scoring twice in the second, which included an RBI double from Rios and an RBI single from Tofanelli. Trailing 6-1, Summerville scored another run in the bottom of the second, which cut the deficit to four.
In the top of the third, Tofanelli singled to bring home Maddock and extended Calaveras’ lead to 7-2. The momentum began to shift in the bottom of the third with Summerville scoring four runs. The Bears added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Calaveras committed a number of untimely errors in the inning and Rios was replaced on the hill by Brayden Brim. Brim struck out three Summerville hitters, but when Calaveras returned to the dugout, the road squad trailed 9-7.
Calaveras got one of those runs back with another RBI from Tofanelli. But in the bottom of the fifth, Summerville scored its 10th run of the game with a suicide squeeze. Calaveras battled back in the top of the sixth and took advantage of Summerville errors to tie the game at 10-10. However, in the bottom of the frame, a Calaveras error led to two Summerville runs, which turned out to be the winning runs.
Maddock and Tofanelli combined for nine hits, six runs scored and seven RBIs; Rios went 2 for 5 with a double, scored twice and knocked in two runs; senior Dean Habbestad went 1 for 3 with an RBI; senior Aiden Look scored once and had one hit; and senior catcher Woody Gardina drew three walks and scored one run. As a team, Calaveras scored 10 runs on 13 hits with seven walks.
Rios went just three innings and gave up 10 hits, nine runs, five earned, with no walks and seven strikeouts. Brim pitched 1.1 innings of relief and gave up two hits, one run, no earned runs, with one walk and three strikeouts. Senior Chance Brooks pitched 1.2 innings and gave up one hit, two runs, one earned, with one strikeout.
Calaveras had a chance to clinch a portion of the Mother Lode League championship with a win over Summerville, but with four league games remaining, the San Andreas squad will have a number of chances to not only clinch a share of the title but win the whole thing.
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team beat Summerville 8-5. Isaiah Hernandez got the win on the hill and recorded six strikeouts. Caleb Ramirez drove in three runs and Jay Ashe knocked in two. Calaveras is now 1.5 games ahead of Summerville in the standings.