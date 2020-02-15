Calaveras girls' soccer gets No. 15 seed in playoffs
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team may only have three Mother Lode League victories to its name, but that ended up being enough to get a playoff spot. Calaveras is the No. 15 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV soccer playoffs.

Calaveras (3-6-1 MLL), will take on No. 2 Casa Robles at 6 p.m., Wednesday night in Orangevale. The Rams finished the season with an overall record of 9-7-7 and placed fifth in the Capital Athletic League with a record of 2-5-3.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will take on the winner of No. 7 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 10 Venture Academy Friday night.

