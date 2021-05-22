DeLeon blasts sixth home run in 12-0 shutout of Amador

It doesn’t seem to matter who is in the dugout on the other side of the field, because the Calaveras High School softball team cannot be stopped. The unofficial Mother Lode League champions collected their 12th win in a row to keep their perfect season intact with a 12-0, five-inning shutout of Amador Friday afternoon in San Andreas.
Calaveras scored four times in the first, seven times in the second and once in the third. As for the Buffaloes, not only were they unable to score a run, but they collected just one hit in five innings.
Senior Angelina DeLeon continues to give pitchers of the Mother Lode League nightmares and have them counting down the days until she’s playing softball at the University of Mississippi. DeLeon went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a home run, while scoring three times and knocking in three of Calaveras’ 12 runs. The homer was her sixth of the year.
Calaveras junior Madison Clark went 2 for 3 with a double, scored two runs and had two RBIs; catcher Emily Johnson had two hits; junior Randi Adams scored twice; and junior Camryn Harvey had an RBI and walked.
Sophomore pitcher Macy Villegas picked up her eighth win of the season and lowered her season earned run average to 2.18. Villegas went all five innings, giving up just one hit and walking two.
Calaveras has just three more games standing in the way of a perfect season. The first of those three games will be played at 5 p.m., Tuesday against the Sonora Wildcats in San Andreas.