Calaveras and Bret Harte have 6 players make the all-league team

When it comes to quality girls’ basketball, Calaveras County was spoiled in 2022-23. The Calaveras High School squad went 24-6 overall and went 10-0 in the Mother Lode League for a second year in a row.
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs went 7-3 in league play and then not only returned to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game, but also made a deep run in the CIF State Division V NorCal playoffs.
As expected, the two top teams were well represented when the Mother Lode League all-league teams were announced. Both teams had three players make the all-league team, while Calaveras Brooke Nordahl was named as the league MVP and Bailie Clark is the Most Outstanding Player.
Calaveras’ first-team player is junior Izzy Tapia. Tapia averaged 6.9 points per game and also pulled down 10.6 rebounds, collected 1.4 steals and recorded 1.2 blocks. She scored 194 total points and had 297 rebounds, eight assists, 39 steals and 33 blocks.
“Izzy is a giant and her presence alone is a major factor on the court that can’t be ignored,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “We ran a lot of our offense through her this season either on the low post or high post, to where she was really effective in both spots. She was one of the best rebounders in the section and got better as the season went along. She is a tough matchup for teams as she can score inside and out and is very hard to match up with.”
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox made the first team. Fox is a four-year varsity player and saved her best for last. Fox scored 322 points for an average of 10.6 points per game. She also averaged 6.43 rebounds, 3.72 steals and 3.2 assists. She collected 193 total boards, 112 steals, 96 assists and recorded 25 blocks.
“She does so much for the team, and I just sit back and watch her,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham said. “She does a great job against the press break, and she can go down there and get rebounds when she has to. She can take bigs outside and drive by them and she can take smalls inside and post them. She has some extraordinary moves and it’s just unbelievable to have someone like her. She jumps out of the gym from an aspect of being a next-level talent.”
Senior Kadyn Rolleri is Bret Harte’s other first-team player. Coming off of a broken leg suffered during her junior season, Rolleri averaged 4.6 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.2 assists. Rolleri had 136 total points, 90 rebounds, 74 steals, 34 assists and eight blocks.
“One of the biggest things this year for me with her was not knowing what we’d have with her when she got here from cross country,” Eltringham said. “The way she plays defense for us and some of the things she does is amazing. She’s usually guarding the quickest player and to see her run around and have fun with the girls after such a bad injury last year is amazing. She slowly built that confidence. It took a little while obviously after an injury like that, but she’s getting better and better and not worrying about what she can do. Everyone sees her in the gym just flying around and playing defense, and she’s just amazing.”
Making the second team for Calaveras is the senior duo of Laney Koepp and Madyson Bernasconi. Koepp averaged 7.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and two steals per outing. She finished her senior year with 233 points, 106 rebounds, 25 assists, 60 steals and five blocks while making 17 3-point baskets.
“Laney became one of the top guards in the league this season and it was extremely fun to watch her improvement,” Baechler said. “I would say there was not a player in the league that had a better transformation than her, hands down. There were games where she led us in scoring and there were games where she would take their best player full court the whole game and just shut her down. What I enjoyed most about watching Laney this year is watching her play defense. She really bought into what we were trying to do and really made it hard on the better players of the league to score.”
As for Bernasconi, she averaged 7.5 points per game with 2.9 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals. She scored 217 points with 85 rebounds, 52 assists, 56 steals, 10 blocks and made 31 shots from behind the arc.
“Madyson made a huge stride this year and was noticed by the whole league for her big-time improvement from a season ago,” Baechler said. “Madyson really picked up her scoring this season along with more consistent play every single game and that set her apart from other guards in the league. Madyson’s consistency was a big factor in our overall team’s success this season. Madyson put in a lot of work this year, and it paid off for her and the team.”
Bret Harte junior Chase Silva also made the second team. Silva averaged 9.3 points per game and seven rebounds per outing. She scored 252 total points and had 177 rebounds, 27 steals, 10 blocks and 16 assists.
“Chase is one of those players who is just getting started, which is really fun for me,” Eltringham said. “Last year she was more of just an inside threat, and we are trying to get her to pull out and take some threes. She’s a really special player and I can see her next year striving with what I’m trying to do as a coach and she’s going to be big time. Her versatility is just crazy and she’s a very special player.”
Calaveras’ Character Award recipient was junior Ginger Scheidt. When asked about Scheidt, Baechler said, “Ginger was like our spark plug. I heard her all year long pumping up her teammates and being a vocal leader in good times and bad. Ginger is an amazing teammate. She gets excited when her teammates do great things as well as her. It became contagious, and the league noticed that. One of Ginger’s best traits is her passion for the game and her excitement she plays with, and I love it.”
Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias received the Character Award. Arias finished the year with 161 points, 18 3-point baskets, 126 rebounds, 44 steals and 25 assists.
“She’s been great all year for me,” Eltringham said. “I tell her all the time that she’s a starter, and I believe that. She sacrifices for us. I like having her come off the bench because she comes out and plays hard. She developed a shot this year that helped us out in big games, and it was nice having that little bit of offense off the bench. The way she handled herself doing that as a senior; she’s a starter who sacrifices for the team and players like that always grab me and make me look at them in a special way.”
Bret Harte’s Sophie Bouma, Bailey Eltringham, Maddie Kane, Teagan Serpa, Silva and Makenna Tutthill made the All-Academic team.