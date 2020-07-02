No other day feels as special as tournament day

It’s the early hours of the morning and of course I’m getting ready to head to the lake. Quite frankly, there is really no other reason to be awake at 3 a.m. and pulling myself out of a cozy bed. But on this morning, I have an additional pep in my step.
I awake before the alarm rings and have a different level of excitement; the kind of excitement you feel before stepping onto the basketball court or ball field. This day the field is the vast water ahead and competition fishing is just a few hours away. It’s tournament day.
Every day I have the same level of enthusiasm and ambition and my nature is to make everything into a game or puzzle, whether it’s guiding or competing. But the pressure of winning or doing well on these specific days is greater, as our success is measured in overall weight. In guiding, success is weighed in fun, learning, the overall Xperience and catching a big fish is a bonus. And, each cast and execution lie in my own hands, adding another level of focus. The whole process of tournament fishing has charm.
The first thing to think about is the preparation of gear, which starts many days prior to the event. The research to eliminate or discover the most productive areas and techniques and the strategy discussed to develop a game plan to ensure an efficient approach is quite a build up. For an angler to consistently have good results, one must invest hours of time and thought. In addition to that, it’s good to have a few stars align and a bit of fortune in their favor.
Upon arrival at the lake, there is a stirring in the parking lot as everyone is anxious to launch and begin the search for the best bag. We all want to win, but we are also a community of anglers sharing a common interest. That is the true love of fishing. The diversity in lifestyles off of the water is very complex, but once we are on the lake, we are all in the same.
The moon lights the launch ramp as we systematically and safely get our boats on the water. It is amazing to watch this well-oiled machine at work. Waiting until safe light as the tournament director gets ready to blast us off one-by-one is where the nerves and anticipation reaches its highest point.
Then, the director approaches the dock or stands on a provided boat as one of the most magical moments begins to take place. A moment that oftentimes will leave many feeling a little choked up with memories and gratitude. The American flag is raised high, as all the rumbling boat motors shut down. The chatter and rustling come to an abrupt halt. Everyone participating, or just there at the lake for that moment, stands proud.
With hats removed and placed on our chests, we honor our country as the national anthem is either sung by a brave vocalist or played over the loudspeaker.
It is at this brief moment we are truly united. We are thankful for this glorious life, the beauty in which we are surrounded by and the freedom to be able to share times like these fishing with our friends and family.
