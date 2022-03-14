Calaveras baseball looks to compete for the 2022 Mother Lode League title

In the spring of 2021, the Calaveras High School baseball team had its best season in years. Calaveras went 13-2 in the Mother Lode League, which was four wins better than Sonora, who finished in second place.
Calaveras outscored its opponents 126-56 and its two losses were by a combined three runs. But for how special the 2021 season was, Calaveras didn’t get any of the true recognition it deserved. Because of COVID-19, the Mother Lode League did not recognize any team as the league champions, so the history books will have no baseball champion for the 2021 season. And because there was no postseason, Calaveras didn’t get an opportunity to make a run at a section championship.
But now, as the 2022 Mother Lode League season is set to begin, not only will there be an official league champion, but the playoffs are scheduled to return as normal. So, with a league title up for grabs and a possible postseason run on the line, the Calaveras players are looking to make a name for themselves in the 2022 season.
“Looking back at it now, the team we had last year was special, and I think we could have gone far in the playoffs,” Calaveras senior co-captain and catcher Woody Gardina said. “We have a really strong team this year, and if we all work together and play baseball like we all know how to, we can be very strong. With our success last year, every team we play is going to be gunning for us. That makes it a little more difficult, but a lot more fun for us because we’ll get to play in some tight ball games.”
It would be hard to look at Calaveras’ roster and not get excited about the possibility of what it can accomplish. The 2021 MLL MVP Andy Rios is one of the key players returning to the Calaveras diamond, but he’s not alone. Rios is joined by co-captain Chris Maddock; senior pitcher/infielder/outfielder Chance Brooks; power-hitting junior Gus Tofanelli; senior pitcher/first baseman/third baseman Dean Habbestad; senior southpaw Aiden Look; junior outfielder/infielder/pitcher Brayden Brim; along with star catcher Gardina.
New to the squad is junior pitcher/infielder Tyler Maddock; junior outfielder/pitcher Jason Nelson; and sophomore Jay Ashe.
In nine preseason games, Calaveras has shown that it’ll have no problems scoring runs. The San Andreas squad has scored 79 times for an average of 8.7 runs per game. In nine games, Calaveras has scored 10 or more runs four times.
“I think we expect to score runs against anyone we face,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “We swing the bats well, especially one-through-six. We expect to hit the ball every game.”
Hitting hasn’t been a problem for the Calaveras players. Gardina leads the squad with an average of .600 with 15 hits, 10 runs scored, 18 RBIs, five doubles, five walks and one home run. Tofanelli is hitting .533 with 17 RBIs, two doubles, two triples, three home runs and has scored 12 times. Habbestad is hitting .462 with 15 runs scored, nine RBIs, four doubles and one home run. And Rios is hitting .414 with 11 runs scored, seven RBIs and five doubles.
Habbestad is the ace of Calaveras’ pitching squad. So far, the senior hurler is 4-0 with a 0.74 era. Habbestad has allowed two earned runs in 19 innings pitched while striking out 35 and walking only four. Maddock is currently 1-0 with a 1.17 era, while Rios is 2-0 with a 2.80 era. Brooks leads Calaveras with two saves. As a team, Calaveras is 8-1 with a 1.56 era with 24 walks and 76 strikeouts.
And with all the preseason success of Calaveras’ pitching staff, nobody has a better view than Gardina, who is on the receiving end of every pitch.
“As the preseason has rolled along, all of our guys are throwing really well,” Gardina said. “Whoever is up on the mound, I’m really confident that they’ll throw strikes and get guys out.”
Calaveras picked up win No. 7 and 8 by knocking off Enochs and McNair. On March 9, Calaveras went on the road and beat Enochs 9-3 and then beat McNair 12-0 March 11 in San Andreas.
In the win over Enochs, Calaveras fell behind 1-0 after one inning. Calaveras tied the game in the third inning and then took a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth. Enochs plated two in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at 3-3, but Calaveras responded with two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh for the 9-3 win.
Tofanelli went 4 for 5 with two RBIs; Rios went 2 for 4; Habbestad scored once and knocked in one run; Gardina walked twice, scored twice and drove in one; and Brooks collected two hits and drove in one run. Rios went all seven innings on the hill and gave up two earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
In Calaveras’ 12-0 win over McNair, it was two big innings that helped the home team pick up the win. Calaveras scored six times in the bottom of the second and six times in the bottom of the fourth. Tofanelli had another big day at the plate, as the junior went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and scored one run; Tyler Maddock knocked in three and scored once; Rios had one hit, drove in one, was hit twice and scored twice; Gardina scored twice and recorded an RBI; Chris Maddock and Habbestad each scored twice; and Brooks scored once in the 12-0 victory.
Habbestad picked up the win on the hill, as the senior went four innings and allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked zero. Look pitched the final inning and struck out two and didn’t surrender a hit.
Calaveras has one final preseason game, which will be Tuesday on the road against El Dorado. Mother Lode League play will start Friday as Calaveras will host Argonaut at 4 p.m. in San Andreas.
“They just want to come out and play good ball every day,” DeLappe said. “The senior class kind of got screwed two years in a row. We lost league one year and last year we lost the preseason and the playoffs. I think they just come out to play ball and to win games.”