Bullfrogs stun Sonora and hand Wildcats their first MLL loss in a 3-0 sweep
Buy Now

The Bret Harte High School volleyball team not only got that major statement win it had been searching for all season, but it got a victory that will make teams in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section stop and take notice.

The Bullfrogs not only became the first team to hand the Sonora Wildcats a Mother Lode League loss, but they did so in only three sets. Bret Harte beat the Wildcats 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-22) on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.