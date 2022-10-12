Bullfrogs stun Sonora and hand Wildcats their first MLL loss in a 3-0 sweep

The Bret Harte High School volleyball team not only got that major statement win it had been searching for all season, but it got a victory that will make teams in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section stop and take notice.
The Bullfrogs not only became the first team to hand the Sonora Wildcats a Mother Lode League loss, but they did so in only three sets. Bret Harte beat the Wildcats 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-22) on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
With the victory over Sonora, the Bullfrogs are now just one game behind the Wildcats in the Mother Lode League standings with three matches remaining in the regular season.
“This win is important because the girls on the court came out to make a statement tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “We determined the energy and atmosphere in the gym from the first point of the night until the last and the girls walked off the court with no regrets.”
Bret Harte sophomore Brennen Brouillette finished the night with 21 assists, went 12 for 12 serving with two aces and had four digs; senior Aariah Fox had seven kills, one block, went 9 for 9 serving with one ace and had 12 digs; junior Chase Silva had five kills, one block and 24 digs; junior Sophie Bouma had five kills, one block, went 13 for 13 serving with one ace and had five digs; junior Makenna Tutthill had seven kills, three blocks and two digs; senior Ashlin Arias went 16 for 16 serving with two aces and 28 digs; junior Abbi Molina had seven digs and one ace; and senior Rubi Rodriguez had three digs in the win.
“I told them the first time we saw Sonora that I believed we were the better team as a whole and tonight they went out and proved it,” Porovich said. “We are where we want to be going into the postseason.”
Junior varsity – Bret Harte’s JV team picked up a 25-22, 25-17 win over Sonora on Tuesday night in Angels Camp. Olivia Burke had seven kills and two aces; Mica Davis had two kills, one block and one ace; Annelise Zumbach had four kills and three aces; and Emmy Arbulich had four kills and went 14 for 14 serving with three aces.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.