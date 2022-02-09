Bullfrogs beat the Buffaloes for the second time

The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team continued to keep its playoff dreams alive by beating the Amador Buffaloes for the second time this season. The Bullfrogs captured their fifth Mother Lode League victory of the year by knocking off Amador 47-38 Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs found themselves trailing 17-13 at the end of the first quarter. In the opening eight minutes, senior Kenny Scott scored five points and senior Vincent Tiscornia scored four. In the second quarter, Bret Harte scored nine points and limited Amador to only four points. At halftime, the Bullfrogs had a slim 22-21 lead.
The trajectory of the evening changed in the third quarter, as Bret Harte outscored Amador 18-3. Scott and Tiscornia each scored six points, while junior Jaden Stritenberger added three points and senior Noah Adams made one basket. With Bret Harte leading 40-24 in the fourth quarter, Amador made a final push to upset the Bullfrogs and outscored the Bret Harte squad 14-7, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the lead.
Tiscornia scored a game-high 16 points; Scott scored 13 points; Stritenberger scored 11; while Erik Trent, Noah Adams and Bradey Tutthill all scored two points apiece.
Bret Harte (12-11, 5-4 MLL) will wrap up its regular season when it hosts Calaveras at 7:30 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp.