Calaveras and Summerville battle to a 0-0 tie

Heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with the Summerville Bears, Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham knew his squad was in for a battle. Calaveras had already beat Summerville 2-0 in early January in Tuolumne and there was no question that the Bears wanted revenge.
After 80 minutes of intense and physical soccer, the night ended in a 0-0 tie at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“What a match,” Leetham said. “It was one of the most intense games I have been involved with in my 10 years at Calaveras. It was like two heavyweight boxers going at it. The game was well played by both teams with tremendous heart and intensity by all involved.”
Before taking on Summerville, Calaveras had only played two games in the previous two weeks. The Jan. 16 matchup against Argonaut was postponed and will be played Feb. 13. Calaveras last played Jan. 21 in a 3-1 road victory over Amador.
Fresh legs may have saved Calaveras against Summerville, as its defense held Summerville’s offense scoreless. In two games against Calaveras, Summerville has zero goals. In the other four Mother Lode League games, the Bears have scored 18 times.
“Once again our defense was outstanding,” Leetham said. “To shutout a high-scoring offensive team like Summerville twice in one season is a great accomplishment. Goal scorers usually get all the headlines, but special recognition tonight should go to Harmann Shergill, Phillip Bennett, Diego Barajas, Garrett Hesser, Josh Cox and goalkeeper Allan Ramos.”
Calaveras (3-1-1 MLL) has another major league matchup coming Thursday night, as it heads to Sonora to take on the Wildcats. It was Sonora who handed Calaveras its only league loss with a 2-1 victory Jan. 14 in San Andreas. If Calaveras can knock off Sonora, it will be back to being the frontrunner for a league title.
“The tie (Tuesday) keeps us in the driver's seat as long as we win out,” Leetham said.
Calaveras and Sonora will play at 5:45 p.m., Thursday in Sonora. Calaveras returns home to take on Amador at 5:45 p.m., Feb. 4 in San Andreas.