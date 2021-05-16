Harvey, Koepp combine to no-hit Summerville

Calaveras’ Camryn Harvey and Laney Koepp combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter against the Summerville Bears in an 18-0 home victory Friday afternoon in San Andreas.

With Harvey and Koepp taking care of the Bears in the circle, Calaveras’ offense put the game away early. Calaveras scored four times in the bottom of the first and then plated eight in the second and six in the fourth.

Calaveras collected 18 hits, which included a home run from senior Angelina DeLeon. DeLeon went 2 for 3 with a home run, had four RBIs and scored three times; Koepp went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs; sophomore Macy Villegas went 2 for 4 with a triple, had three RBIs and scored once; Brooke Nordahl went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs; sophomore Bailie Clark scored three times, stole three bags and had two RBIs; and Madison Clark had two hits, scored twice and had an RBI.

In the circle, Harvey got the win and went four innings, giving up no hits, no runs, no walks and struck out two. Koepp pitched the final inning and didn’t give up a hit, walked one and struck out one.

Calaveras (10-0 Mother Lode League) will take on Sonora Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Sonora.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.