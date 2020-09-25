Can Raiders defeat Patriots after collecting back-to-back wins?

In the pregame interviews with the Monday Night Football broadcast team, Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr commented about how he needed to prove himself to his team and the league and he no longer wanted to be disrespected. Carr lived up to his words, as the veteran quarterback threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns.
The 1-0 New Orleans Saints came into the inaugural home game at Allegiant Stadium as the preferred choice to win by most of the media, but they left as the losing team.
With 1:08 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson lined up to kick a 54-yard field goal. In 2019, Daniel Carlson went 19 for 26 with a long of 48 yards and was 0-2 on kicks over 50 yards. Up seven points and with a timeout-less Saint offense, Raider head coach Jon Gruden trusted his young kicker and went for the jugular.
Gruden’s gamble came up big; Carlson hit the 54-yard field goal and Las Vegas beat the Saints 34-24.
The game was not dominated by the Raiders. In fact, the first quarter was very one-sided and was a show both offensively and defensively being put on by the Saints. After trailing 10-0 in the first quarter, the Raiders managed to go into halftime tied at 17. Carr connected on a pair of touchdown passes. The first was to fullback Alec Ingold and the second was to wide receiver Zay Jones.
The Raider offense went to work to start the third quarter and a series of drives occurred through the second half that allowed the Raiders to control the ball and keep the potent Saint offense off the field. At one moment, three consecutive Raider drives went over 10 plays and the Raiders dominated time of possession. In conjunction, the Saints played sloppy football and began to commit copious penalties. The game ended with a total 10 Saint penalties for 124 yards and only three penalties for 13 yards committed by the Raiders.
Offensively the Raiders relied on their star tight end Darren Waller and second-year running back Josh Jacobs. Waller dominated against the Saint defensive backfield, racked up a dozen receptions and over 100 yards. Despite a late injury that caused some obvious discomfort, Jacobs was a reliable producer and generated 88 yards on 27 carries. He also added three receptions for 17 yards.
On Sunday, the Raiders travel to Massachusetts to play the Cam Newton-led New England Patriots. Gruden will be leading a 2-0 Raider team coming off of a difficult win against a proven veteran roster and a banged up offensive line that still came together in week 2. The opponent is a 1-1 Patriot team that lost in week two against the Seahawks on the road. Las Vegas is primed for a letdown game, and with the long travel on a short week, expectations should be low. Due to this, they should have a competitive outing but will likely end up falling short and lose 27-24 to the Patriots.