Big first quarter leads to comfortable Calaveras victory

After the first eight minutes against the Sonora Wildcats, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team knew it was either going to have a blowout victory, or one of the most heartbreaking defeats in recent memory.

After the first quarter, Calaveras had a strong 19-0 lead over the Wildcats. Fortunately for Calaveras, the night ended in an easy victory as the road team knocked off the Wildcats 64-35 Wednesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.

“The girls did a great job of coming out right at the start of the game and setting the tone with their defense,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “It was a great team win with contributions coming from everyone.”

After outscoring Sonora 19-0 to begin the game, Calaveras slowed down just a little bit in the second quarter, as the Wildcats scored 13 and Calaveras could only answer with eight. But with a 27-13 halftime lead, Calaveras still had momentum on its side.

In the third quarter, Calaveras once again scored 19 points and followed that with an 18-point fourth quarter. In the final 16 minutes, Calaveras outscored Sonora 37-22.

Sophomore Bailie Clark led Calaveras with 16 points and also had three rebounds, seven assist and eight steals; Sierra Lowry scored 12 points; sophomore Brooke Nordahl scored seven, had four steals and three rebounds; Randi Adams scored seven, had five rebounds and three steals; senior LoLo Wyllie scored seven with two rebounds and two steals; senior Vanessa Baysinger scored five with three boards; Madyson Bernasconi scored four, had three rebounds, two assists and three steals; Madison Clark had four points and two steals; and Isabella Tapia had four rebounds and two points.

Calaveras (2-0 Mother Lode League) will host Argonaut (2-0 MLL) at 1 p.m., Saturday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.

