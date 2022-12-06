Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 3-0 shutout victory over Ripon
Buy Now

Calaveras beat Ripon 3-0 on Tuesday in Ripon. Calaveras' Josh Goodwin scored two goals in the victory. 

RIPON – As the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team walked off the field after 80 minutes of play, head coach Rob Leetham was surprised with what he saw.

Instead of seeing a squad happy about collecting a shutout road victory, the Calaveras players seemed to be displeased with their performance. Leetham had to remind his players that they won the game and that they should be happy with a 3-0 victory over Ripon on Tuesday afternoon.

Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 3-0 shutout victory over Ripon
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Landon Harrington had one assist in Calaveras' 3-0 win. 
Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 3-0 shutout victory over Ripon
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Logan Gomes takes a shot in the first half against Ripon. 
Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 3-0 shutout victory over Ripon
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Jeremiah Hinkle scored the first goal of the afternoon against Ripon. 
Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 3-0 shutout victory over Ripon
Buy Now

Calaveras co-captain Alvin Marquez battles for possession. 
Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 3-0 shutout victory over Ripon
Buy Now

Calaveras senior goalie Tanner Wright kept Ripon from scoring on Tuesday afternoon. 
Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 3-0 shutout victory over Ripon
Buy Now

Calaveras scored two goals in the first half and one in the second against Ripon. 
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.