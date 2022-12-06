Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 3-0 shutout victory over Ripon

RIPON – As the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team walked off the field after 80 minutes of play, head coach Rob Leetham was surprised with what he saw.
Instead of seeing a squad happy about collecting a shutout road victory, the Calaveras players seemed to be displeased with their performance. Leetham had to remind his players that they won the game and that they should be happy with a 3-0 victory over Ripon on Tuesday afternoon.
“It was a little strange at the end with the reaction that I saw,” Leetham said.” I’ll take a 3-0 win any day, but that just tells me that this group wants to get better, and they know their potential. We also have to remind them to enjoy it, too.”
With seasonal upgrades taking place at Ripon High School’s soccer field, Tuesday’s game was played at Mistlin Sports Park, a community park in Ripon. And with recent rain, the grass field was not ideal. But even on a subpar surface, Calaveras continued to prove that it is a quality team.
The Red Hawks got their first goal 12 minutes into the game. Senior Jeremiah Hinkle took a throw in from senior Landon Harrington and put a shot into the back of the net to give Calaveras a 1-0 lead.
With 12 minutes to play before halftime, Calaveras added to its lead. Senior Logan Gomes threw the ball into a crowd in front of the Ripon goal and Josh Goodwin jumped up and headed the ball past the goalie for the second goal of the afternoon.
“You have to communicate with your teammates and hopefully nobody gets in your way and then you just have to put a head on the ball and hope that it goes in,” Goodwin said. “It was a pretty good pass. I kind of messed up and got it with the outside of my head, but luckily it found its way in.”
With a 2-0 lead at halftime, Leetham changed the way his offense was running heading into the final 40 minutes of play. He wanted to take advantage of Ripon’s backline and perhaps take as much time off the clock as possible.
“We thought that because of the field and that maybe Ripon’s backline isn’t as strong as the rest of their team that we could change our strategy,” Leetham said. “I was happy that the guys implemented that strategy and that it seemed to work well.”
Heading into Tuesday’s game, Calaveras had only allowed more than one goal once in its previous six games. Having a strong defense along with a 2-0 lead made Leetham feel good about the second half.
“I do feel that way and of course, you can never take it for granted,” Leetham said. “Our defense is fantastic, and we talked at the beginning of the year about our ‘Big Red’ defense, and everyone always says that defense wins championships. It takes the whole team to win, but having a great defense is a blessing.”
Goodwin added, “Our defense is good, but you can’t only count on that because you don’t know what can happen later on in a game, especially against a team like this. You have to keep putting pressure on and keep scoring.”
With 30:50 to play in the game, Goodwin scored his second goal of the afternoon as he was in the right position to put back a ball that bounced off the top of the goal and landed right in front of him. Goodwin’s goal gave the Red Hawks a 3-0 lead.
“You have to remember that anything can happen, and you have to be there for the rebound,” Goodwin said about scoring his team-high sixth goal of the year.
Calaveras’ defense kept Ripon off the scoreboard the rest of the day and senior goalie Tanner Wright collected his third shutout of the season and is allowing less than one goal per game.
With each win, Calaveras gains more confidence and with Mother Lode League play set to begin in early January, the Red Hawks are feeling good about the progress they’ve made during the preseason.
“Our chemistry has been insane this year,” Goodwin said. “We have a lot more chemistry than we did last year, and we are growing as a team. We are not just separate groups; we are a full team.”
As for Leetham, he may inquire about having Calaveras play all its games in the town of Ripon. In two games played in Ripon this season, Calaveras is 2-0 and has outscored its opponents 11-0.
“Hey, whatever it takes,” laughed Leetham. “We’ll keep riding the train in whatever city we are in.”
