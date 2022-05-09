Bailie Clark lands a spot on the all-state basketball team

The accolades continue to roll in for Calaveras High School junior Bailie Clark and her outstanding 2021-22 basketball season. Not only did Clark help lead Calaveras to its first unshared Mother Lode League championship since 2012 and first CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship game appearance in a decade, but she was named as the Most Valuable Player of the Mother Lode League.
Clark was not only one of the top players in the Mother Lode League and the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section, but she was recently named as a first-team member of the California All-State Division IV team.
“Bailie was the MVP of the Mother Lode League and was the best all-around player that I saw all year long and we saw five players on that list,” Calaveras head basketball coach Eric Baechler said. “I would take her over all of them any day of the week. I’m so thankful that I get Bailie for one more year and I can’t wait.”
During her junior season, Clark scored 9.5 points per game and had 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.3 assists. In a 50-41 win over Colfax, she was one steal away from a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals. Clark was a big reason why Calaveras went 10-0 in MLL play and won 18 games in a row.
The division IV first-team members are: Donnelli Allen (Capital Christian, Sacramento); Anayla Anderson (King/Drew, Los Angeles); Bailie Clark (Calaveras, San Andreas); Alli Dioli (Half Moon Bay); Gabbie Gascon (Argonaut, Jackson); Hannah Golan (Branson, Ross); Kelly Lotz (Trinity Classical, Valencia); Sierra Morris (Imperial); Lexie Murphy (San Bernardino); Audry Quintana (El Camino Real, Woodland Hills); Emmy Stout (Maranatha Catholic, San Diego); Aaliyah Thompson (Corcoran); Malia Ulery (Yucca Valley); Jaliyah Wigens (Branson, Ross); and Anjali Yella (Harker Academy, San Jose). Branson’s Golan was the division IV Player of the Year.