Money gained on the links doesn't often stay with the golfer

A dark cloud hung over senior golfers on May 2, as they learned of the death of member Charlie Moore. Charlie was fun to play golf with and will be greatly missed. He was truly a nice man. Our condolences go out to his family.
In the White Tee Flight at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, Dave Mullen helped to pay for his wife’s recent two-week cruise, as he sailed around the course and scored the most points (23) of anyone in a par points contest. Coming in second was that cigar smoking guy Louis Luna. When asked if he would find it difficult to give up smoking, Louie answered “It’s easy to quit smoking. I’ve done it dozens of times.”
Tied for third was former club champ Jim Sickler and Jim Turrentine, who has steadily been winning something after a long absence. They both added to their riches as Sickler took first on closest-to-the-hole on No. 4 and Turrentine did likewise on No. 13. Matt Theodore settled for fifth.
In the Gold Tees Flight, Rahls Hemmes was happy to occupy first, but not nearly as happy as when his Dodgers win. Hopefully that won’t occur much this year. Gabe Karam often takes off to care for his grandchildren, but when they cried, “More money, Grandpa,” he returned to claim second. Retired PG&E employee Ray Delarosa turned on the power to propel his way into third as well as taking closest-to-the-hole on No. 13. Ken Polk and Ron Huckaby shared the riches of a fourth-place showing.
In the Red Tee Flight, the Vatican has officially declared Sainthood for tournament director Jon Foucrault after he miraculously took first, as well as winning the eagle pool. Luckily, he had enough room in his van to just fit in all the treasure. The red tees No. 3 ranked player, Rodger La Fleur, garnished second. Retired Lucky’s meat manager David Bockman beefed up his game, as he managed a third-place showing. A three-way tie for fourth ensued amongst Jack Cox, George Dillon, and Jimmy Fields.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the whites on No. 4, newbie Russell Hart claimed second-place money. From the golds, local wine producer Ken Polk won enough money in his closest-to-the-hole and with his fourth-place finish to allow him to purchase an inexpensive glass of wine. Karam took second. No one from the reds wound up on the green, thus allowing the winners on No. 13 to double their money.
In the contest on No. 13 from the whites, frequent money winner Bob Bradley was second. Hemmes from the golds kept smiling, as he held on to second. From the reds, Steve Weyrauch had the shot-of-the-day (4 feet, 6 inches) to knock his surrogate father Dillon out of second place, thus having his name deleted from a will. Harry Kious’s game didn’t measure up to his record-setting performance in a skins game last week when he shot 76 with 23 putts, while his buddies pretended they were happy for him. But his shot on No. 13 was good enough to earn him second-place money.