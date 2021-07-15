Barnett becomes key player at Bret Harte with athletic director position

Brian Barnett has quite the athletic resume.
Barnett was a four-sport athlete at Bret Harte High School, which included being a two-time all-league football player and 1997 Most Outstanding basketball player of the Mother Lode League. He was a college basketball player at California State University, Stanislaus. He was an athletic director for nearly 12 years at Mark Twain Middle School. He was part of the inaugural Bret Harte Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and is the current head boys’ basketball coach at Bret Harte.
And now, Barnett gets to add another title to his list of accomplishments: Bret Harte athletic director.
Barnett has taken over the athletic director position, which was held by Cathy Stelling from 2019 until the end of the 2021 school year. Barnett, who not only is a full-time Bret Harte math teacher, is also a husband and father of three, knew that taking on even more responsibilities would have to be a family decision.
“My wife is very supportive and she likes athletics,” Barnett said. “When we first started dating, I told her, ‘I just wanna let you know that I coach.’ We recently talked about that and she reminded me about that conversation. She understood that as I started getting my administration credentials and moved over here (to Bret Harte from Mark Twain), she always thought it would happen. As far as taking the position, it was kind of nerve wracking, as I don’t know all the ins-and-outs of Bret Harte yet and I don’t know if I ever will. But liking athletics, knowing the community, and knowing the coaches made it a good fit for me.”
There’s no question that Barnett, who is entering his third year as a Bret Harte teacher, enjoys sports. While at Bret Harte, he played football, basketball, baseball and tennis. But with his new role of athletic director, he needs to know everything that goes on with every sport at every level. Needing to be so dedicated to everything that goes on athletically at Bret Harte was one of the reservations he had before accepting the job.
“You say, ‘I love athletics,’ but it’s the administrative side of it that I’m going to have to get a feel for,” Barnett said. “I made a couple of phone calls and one of them was to Kaleb Cagle over at Amador and asked him questions before I even accepted the position. I was sitting in my garage and wanted to know if it was something that was even worth doing and he said, ‘You know, the first year is going to be hard, but after that, you’ll find your rhythm.’ That was really reassuring.”
Barnett is not going into his new position as athletic director completely unprepared with what to expect. Early in his teaching career, he became the Mark Twain athletic director. While the two positions might not be on the same level as far as quantity of sports, Barnett did learn some helpful tricks that will help him at Bret Harte.
“It helps a lot because you know the administration side,” Barnett said about already having some experience as an athletic director. “But you realize that you have to find people who are willing to put in the time and they are not always going to be the best that the area can provide, but those people don’t always want to take the job.”
Barnett is jumping into a role at a time when there are still some COVID-19 precautions that need to be taken. While Barnett is grateful that the Covid tide seems to be turning, he still is anticipating some COVID-19 rules and guidelines to follow.
“I anticipate that we are still going to have some Covid procedures in August and I’m just going to have to roll with that,” Barnett said. “I heard a lot of complaining about it during basketball season and it’s like, ‘Do you want them to play, or do you not want them to play?’ If we don’t follow protocols, nobody will play. I’m hoping that we’ll get back to a normal sports season, but I still think we’ll have some sort of regulations.”
As athletic director, Barnett will have many different responsibilities. From scheduling teams and referees, to making sure there is adequate transportation, everything sports related will, in some, form have Barnett’s fingerprints.
One major part of the job revolves around the athletic budget. Barnett is taking over after there was no football played in 2020-21, so the funds that would typically be available because of home football games are not currently in the pot. And with many sports not bringing in money at the gate, Barnett will have to keep a close eye on where funds are allocated.
“We are good as far as being able to cover last year because we had enough of a reserve in our athletic budget,” Barnett said. “There are fundraisers that we are going to have to do. There’s going to be budgeting and learning about our annual budget and learning about what sports are making what and how we can improve making a little bit more. The budget is going to be difficult and it’s always going to be really difficult.”
Barnett has a number of ideas on how he’d like to improve the athletic atmosphere at Bret Harte, although he’s keeping many of those ideas close to the vest. The one thing that Barnett is willing to talk about is trying to give Bret Harte athletics more of a community feel, rather than an individual one.
“I have some ideas that I think can help us, as far as our Bret Harte athletics community,” Barnett said. “We’ve kind of slipped into, we have this sport and we have that sport, instead of just having sports. We are now all doing our own thing, but if we can find a way to share athletes and find a way to work together and promote other sports to our kids and get away from the one-sport athlete.”
At his core, Barnett is a Bullfrog. He grew up hearing stories of his father and other relatives wearing the purple and gold and was proud to follow in their footsteps. He hopes that his three young children will follow the family tradition of being Bret Harte athletes and his goal is that way before the time they enter high school, Bret Harte will once again be proud of its thriving athletic community.
“If anything, the pressure is from me,” Barnett said. “I have Bullfrog pride. I want to get our sports programs back to where everyone is competitive and everybody is having pride. I want to do well for the students, for myself and for the Bret Harte sports tradition in my family. I want to make an impact and hopefully, make sports more lifelike and bring back pride. I want to bring pride to the games and to our student body.”