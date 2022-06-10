Calaveras athletics 2021-22 year in review

TOP TEAMS
Calaveras girls’ basketball
Calaveras did just about everything it set out to do during the 2021-22 season. It went undefeated in the Mother Lode League with a 10-0 record, which included beating Argonaut twice. It reached the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game, which included beating Argonaut for a third time to reach the section championship game.
While Calaveras was unable to capture a blue section championship banner, it then set its sights on a state championship. Calaveras won two state playoffs games and lost its final game of the season in the semifinals. Calaveras finished with an overall record of 29-5.
“We spent four months together and an extra month was all overtime,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “They gave me everything they had. We played the most games this Calaveras basketball program has ever seen, and we had 17 home games. We built a great relationship that we’ll have for a lifetime.”
Calaveras wrestling
Winning championships is nothing new to the Calaveras wrestling team. And even with first-year head coach Andrew Garcia taking over the Calaveras wrestling room, the overall outcome stayed the same.
Calaveras won its 15th CIF Sac-Joaquin Section dual championship and the Mother Lode League dual championship. At the Mother Lode League tournament, Calaveras had seven first-place finishes.
At the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet, Calaveras had yet another strong showing. Following the two-day event, Calaveras’ Lexy and Scott Beadles, along with CJ and Cynthia Meza all qualified for the CIF State Championship. At the biggest tournament of the year, Lexy Beadles placed third overall in the 111-pound girls’ division.
Calaveras boys’ basketball
Heading into the 2021-22 season, the battle was going to be for second place in the Mother Lode League, as the Sonora Wildcats were the heavy favorites to win the league championship. And for the majority of the season, that seemed to be the case.
After Calaveras lost to Sonora 44-39 on the road, the San Andreas squad went on to win six league games in a row, which included beating Sonora 52-47 in San Andreas, as well as beating the Wildcats 47-29 in an extra game, which decided who the No. 1 playoff seed in the Mother Lode League would be.
Calaveras and Sonora shared the league title, as both teams officially finished 9-1 in the league standings. Calaveras beat San Juan and Ripon in the playoffs, only to lose to Venture Academy with a trip to the section championship game on the line. Junior Jay Clifton was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League and junior Braeden Orlandi was the co-Most Valuable Player. Calaveras finished the season with an overall record of 24-9.
Calaveras baseball
Being the first team to win a major championship always makes that team a special one. No matter how many teams capture titles, there can only be one team who was the first. And when it comes to the 2022 Calaveras baseball team, it will always be known as the first team in Calaveras baseball history to win a section championship.
Calaveras’ outstanding 2022 season featured a Mother Lode League championship with a 14-1 record, along with a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship. Calaveras had an overall record of 28-4 and reached the CIF NorCal playoffs.
As a team, Calaveras hit .358, scored 264 runs, collected 330 hits, 62 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and stole 35 bags. Calaveras senior Dean Habbestad was named as the Mother Lode League Most Outstanding Player, while junior Gus Tofanelli was the MLL MVP.
Calaveras softball
Calaveras has been the kingpins of the Mother Lode League for years and that continued during the 2022 season. Calaveras went 15-0 in league play and extended its MLL winning streak to 53.
Calaveras went 21-6-1 overall and outscored its opponents 311-108. As a team, Calaveras hit .402 with 303 hits, 250 RBIs, 41 doubles, 29 triples, 30 home runs, multiple grand slams, 86 walks, 103 stolen bases and had a team fielding percentage of .934. Calaveras got the No. 1 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and made it to the section championship game, only to fall to No. 3 Hilmar 8-0.
Calaveras’ Bailie and Madison Clark were the co-Most Outstanding Players of the Mother Lode League, while senior Emily Johnson was the Most Valuable Player.
TOP GAMES
Calaveras football vs. Amador – Oct. 15, 2021
Calaveras head football coach Doug Clark wanted his senior players to enjoy their final home game. Clark envisioned all of his seniors who touch the ball to end up in the end zone. And at the end of the night, senior quarterback Travis Byrd threw three touchdown passes and the senior quartet of Dominic Boitano, Ryan Starr, Jake Hopper and Woody Gardina all crossed the goal line in a 34-14 win over the Amador Buffaloes at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“I wanted a win and I wanted all the seniors who handle the ball to be a part of a touchdown,” Clark said. “I thought it would be so special because of how crazy it’s been the last couple of years that in the last home game, every senior that handles the ball get a touchdown and obviously the senior linemen are a big part of that. Five different guys scored a touchdown tonight and every senior who touched the ball got one.”
Byrd finished the night with 185 yards passing and three touchdowns. On the ground, Calaveras was led by Braeden Orlandi with 91 yards on 13 carries and 87 yards on nine carries from Hopper. Both Hopper and Orlandi rushed for one score. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 195 yards and outgained Amador 380-275.
After the 20-point win, the Calaveras players weren’t in any hurry to leave the field, especially the seniors. They knew that they would never play under their home lights and in front of their hometown fans again and wanted to bottle the moment as long as they could.
“It’s a real honor to work with my team,” senior center Alberto Molina said. “I’m just really proud of them.”
Calaveras boys’ soccer vs. Summerville – Feb. 7, 2022
With a win over Summerville, Calaveras would reach the playoffs. A loss would give Bret Harte that playoff spot. With so much on the line, Calaveras beat the No. 2 team in the Mother Lode League 2-1 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. With the win over Summerville, Calaveras reached the playoffs and Bret Harte had its postseason dreams dashed.
Following the win over Summerville, Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham could not contain his excitement, as he fully understood what his team had to do in order to even get the opportunity to make the final game of the year meaningful.
“What we told the guys before the game tonight was that we were so proud of them for making this game a meaningful game,” Leetham said. “Since that Argonaut game, we’ve grinded, we’ve grinded, we’ve worked and we’ve grinded some more and that gave us a chance at this game tonight and look what happened. It’s amazing and we are so thrilled.”
Calaveras scored the first goal of the night, and it came with 28:10 to play in the opening half. Junior Jeremiah Hinkle got a pass from Josh Goodwin and blasted a shot into the back of the net to give Calaveras a 1-0 lead.
Calaveras scored its second goal with 5:30 to play. But less than a minute later, the Bears scored on a penalty kick and all of a sudden, Summerville was right back in the thick of things. But in the last four minutes of the game, Calaveras’ defense stood strong and prevented the Bears from scoring another goal.
Calaveras boys’ basketball vs. Sonora – Feb. 8, 2022
With only a few seconds remaining in the game, Jay Clifton stood at the free throw line with the ball resting on his left hip. From behind him, a small cluster of Sonora Wildcat students who made the trip from Sonora to San Andreas began chanting one word, which was directed at Clifton.
“OVERRATED …. OVERRATED.”
As Clifton heard the chants coming from the back corner of the gym, a brief smile came upon his face, which he quickly got rid of and went back to focusing on the task at hand, which was to make his free throws.
Clifton made his free throws, which turned out to be the final points of the night. As the buzzer sounded, the Calaveras students stormed the court and celebrated with the players. Calaveras’ 52-47 victory over Sonora may perhaps be the upset of the season, as the Wildcats entered the game with a 24-1 record and were a perfect 8-0 in the Mother Lode League.
As for Clifton, the junior southpaw sensation scored a game-high 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half, proving that he is many things, but overrated might be at the bottom of the list.
“I love it,” Clifton said about hearing the chants from the Sonora students. “Putting in the work outside of the games and practices is for these types of moments. Hearing those chants just gives me that reassurance that I am that type of player, and we are that type of team, and they are just mad that we beat them that night.”
Calaveras girls’ basketball vs. Argonaut – Feb. 23, 2022
Inside of a small room just a short distance away from Mike Flock Gym, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team waited for their head coach to walk through the door. After a few minutes of waiting, the door finally opened, and Eric Baechler entered.
Before the door closed behind him, the first-year head coach threw his arms up in the air and a loud cheer erupted from his team, who then started jumping up and down in jubilation.
Baechler’s voice was all but gone and he did his best to hold back the tears of joy from falling down his cheeks. A smile was not only plastered on Baechler’s face, but every Calaveras player and assistant coach had a smile that stretched from ear-to-ear.
After a grueling 32-minute battle with Mother Lode League foe Argonaut, Calaveras finally punched its ticket to the section championship game. No. 1 Calaveras beat No. 4 Argonaut 73-63 in the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs in San Andreas and will play for the D4 title for the first time since 2012.
For four-year varsity starter Madison Clark, reaching the section championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento couldn’t be a more fitting end to a great career.
“There’s no better feeling,” Clark said. “In my senior year to finally go all the way just feels amazing.”
Bailie Clark led Calaveras with a team-high 20 points; Madison Clark scored 17; Randi Adams finished with 15 points; Brooke Nordahl scored 11; Paytin Curran scored eight points; and Izzy Tapia added two points in the 10-point victory.
Calaveras baseball vs. Marysville section championship – May 24, 2022
The Calaveras baseball team went from losing the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game, to winning it, all in the same afternoon. With two outs and the game tied 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth, Marysville got a game-winning hit, but the batter did not touch first base, was called out, the run didn’t count and the game continued. Two innings later, Calaveras plated two runs and held on for the 9-7 victory in 11 innings.
The win captured the first baseball section championship in Calaveras’ history.
“It’s amazing, but I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Calaveras senior Dean Habbestad said after the win about being a section champion. “It hit me when we lost out there and I was crying in center field. Maybe tomorrow morning when I wake up, it’ll actually feel real that I’m a section champion.”
At the plate, Gus Tofanelli went 3 for 5 with a home run, five RBIs, was hit by a pitch and scored one run; Aiden Look had one hit and scored a run; Andy Rios went 3 for 6, scored twice and had an RBI; Habbestad had two RBIs; Woody Gardina went 1 for 4 with a double, walked and was hit by a pitch; Brayden Brim went 1 for 3, walked and was hit by a pitch; Chance Brooks had one single; Tyler Maddock went 2 for 4, scored once and walked; Chris Maddock went 3 for 6 and scored three runs; and sophomore Jacob Campbell scored one run.
Rios got the win on the hill and went 5.2 innings while giving up three hits, one unearned run, with three walks and five strikeouts. Habbestad started and went 5.1 innings and gave up seven hits, six runs—four earned—with two walks and one strikeout.
INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCES
Orlandi runs wild in win over McNair – Aug. 20, 2021
It had been 651 days since Calaveras High School hosted a football game. In the one-year, nine months and 13 days since Calaveras last played in front of its hometown fans, a global pandemic has changed the way humans function and COVID-19 still continues to be at the forefront of everyday life. And junior Braeden Orlandi gave the hometown fans a performance to remember.
On beautiful new turf, Calaveras picked up a 40-14 victory over the McNair Eagles Aug. 20 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas and Orlandi found the end zone four times. Orlandi rushed for touchdowns of one, three, four and 15 yards and totaled 181 yards on 21 carries.
Clifton scores 45 on the hardwood – Feb. 1, 2022
Jay Clifton was hot against the Argonaut Mustangs. OK, Clifton wasn’t just hot—he was on fire. No, Clifton wasn’t just hot or on fire—he was an erupting volcano.
Clifton not only had the best shooting performance of his high school career; he had the best night perhaps of any Calaveras basketball player ever. In Calaveras’ 68-57 home victory over the Argonaut Mustangs at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas, Clifton scored an astounding 45 points, which is a new Calaveras school record. The Calaveras junior made five shots from downtown, made 11 field goals, and was a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line.
“I was feeling confident from the start,” Clifton said from Calaveras’ locker room after his 45-point night. “Our game against them last year got canceled, so we haven’t played against them in a long time. I haven’t played them since my freshman year, and I’ve been wanting to play against them for a while. My teammates were awesome, and they did a great job finding me when I was open. Scoring 45 points; you don’t do that by yourself at all.”
Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton has seen just about everything in his many years of manning Calaveras’ sideline, but a 45-point night from one of his players is something new for the history books.
“That has to be the most points that I’ve ever had a player score,” Clifton said. “I didn’t even realize it. I would have thought he scored 30 or something. I knew he was hot, but I didn’t know it was to that extent.”
Montana Grant scores twice in playoff soccer win – Feb. 13, 2022
Even though they were the No. 2 ranked team heading into the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V playoffs, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was missing some of its offensive firepower.
It’s a good thing that senior Montana Grant, who led Calaveras with 17 goals at the end of the regular season, was focused and ready to go. Grant took care of all the scoring Calaveras needed, as her two goals paved the way for a 2-0 lead over No. 7 Gustine at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Grant’s two goals, along with a strong defensive performance, led to Calaveras picking up its first playoff victory since the 2011 spring season. Not only was that the last time Calaveras won a playoff game, but it was also the last time the San Andreas squad reached the section championship. It didn’t take very long for Calaveras to jump ahead of Gustine on the scoreboard. Just 1:20 into the game, Grant got behind the defense and beat the goalie on a one-on-one shot to give Calaveras a 1-0 lead.
Grant found the back of the net five minutes later for her second goal of the afternoon and 19th of the season. The Calaveras senior battled with a Gustine defender as she approached the goal and blasted a shot past the goalie, right as Grant hit the turf from contact with the defender.
Malamed drains 10 shots from behind the arc – Feb. 23, 2022
In a 66-61 loss to Venture Academy in the playoffs, Calaveras junior Elijah Malamed had the best shooting night of his career. In the biggest game of the year, Malamed was nearly perfect. The junior tied a Calaveras school record (previously owned by Devin White in 2010) with 10 3-point baskets. Malamed finished the night as the leading scorer with a career-high 32 points.
“Without him, we lose by 20 or 30,” teammate Jay Clifton said. “It shows how good of a player he is, how clutch of a player he is and how much work he puts in. 10 3-pointers; I’ve never even come close to that.”
Malamed added, “It was just one of those nights, I guess. Every time I got open, I just wanted to shoot it.”
Malamed finished the night with a game-high 32 points, 30 of which came from downtown.
Bailie Clark goes yard three times against Wildcats – April 29, 2022
In a 16-1 road victory over the Sonora Wildcats on April 29, Calaveras’ Bailie Clark had one of the best days at the plate in her high school career.
Clark went 5 for 5 with three home runs, two triples, scored three runs and drove in a career-high eight runs.
Clark has also feasted on Sonora pitching all season long. In three games, she has smacked five home runs with 13 RBIs.
TOUGHEST LOSSES
Calaveras girls’ soccer vs. West Campus – Feb. 16, 2022
As hard as players from the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team tried, they had a difficult time focusing on the postgame speech from head coach Matt Simpson. His words were being drowned out by the celebration going on near the Frank Meyer Field scoreboard.
The Calaveras players watched as No. 3 West Campus celebrated its 5-2 victory, which sent the Warriors to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V championship game and ended Calaveras’ season.
Calaveras entered the playoff game as the No. 2 team in the division V playoffs but were unable to advance to the section title game for the first time since 2011. And while the scoreboard showed Calaveras losing by three, the game was much closer than the final score would indicate. West Campus scored two goals in the final minute of play, which killed Calaveras’ comeback attempt.
“These girls played unbelievable today,” Simpson said of his squad. “This was 100% an even game. Their effort and desire to win tonight was just on point. I am so proud of these girls for how they came out to play today. These girls just kept coming back time after time and turning the tide and putting the pressure back on West Campus. This was a wonderful game. I just wish it would have turned out a little differently on the scoreboard.”
Calaveras boys’ basketball vs. Venture Academy – Feb. 23, 2022
Jay Clifton tried to make something happen. As time ticked down on the clock and there were only a few seconds left before the final buzzer sounded, Clifton did all he could to either try and get an open look at a 3-point basket, or dish the ball to teammate Elijah Malamed, who was the hottest player on the court.
Only a few seconds earlier, Venture Academy hit a 3-point basket to go ahead 64-61 and Calaveras had just one opportunity to try and send the game to overtime. As Clifton tried to shake a Venture Academy defender, the ball popped free, was scooped and returned to the opposite side of the court for a layup as time expired.
All Clifton and his teammates could do was watch in disbelief, as their chances to reach the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV championship game were shattered. No. 2 Calaveras lost to No. 6 Venture Academy 66-61at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“It’s tough,” Clifton said from the locker room following the loss. “We’ve been wanting this the whole season. It’s what we’ve worked for. We were just one possession short.”
Elijah Malamed finished the night with a game-high 32 points; Clifton scored 17; Braeden Orlandi scored six points; while Logan Parmley, Thomas Davison and Merrick Strange all scored two points apiece.
“I couldn’t be any happier or more proud of them tonight,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said after the loss. “They played with everything they had. We knew it was going to be a nailbiter; we expected that. We expected it to come down to the wire. I couldn’t have asked for anything more from them. If we were going to win tonight, or if we were going to lose tonight, my amount of pride for them would be the same.”
Calaveras girls’ basketball section championships – Feb. 25, 2022
There are many things that the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team will fondly remember about playing in the 2022 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV championship game.
The players will remember the excitement of leaving the school and heading West on Highway 12 before going North on Highway 99 on their way to Sacramento. They’ll remember walking into Golden 1 Arena and seeing a venue that seats 17,000-plus people. They’ll remember their time in the locker room and the camaraderie that only a close team can feel. And they’ll also remember getting the extremely rare opportunity to play on the same hardwood as the Sacramento Kings and the other NBA teams.
The one thing the Calaveras players won’t think fondly about is the final score. Calaveras entered the section championship game as the No. 1 team in the D4 bracket and was riding an 18-game winning streak. In the biggest game that Calaveras has played since winning the section championship a decade ago, the San Andreas squad came up six points short.
Calaveras lost to No. 2 Dixon 48-42 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
When the Calaveras players gathered in the locker room after the loss, the only sound that could be heard was the heartbreaking melody of teenage girls weeping. Winning a section championship was the goal from the first day of practice and through all the obstacles they had to overcome, it was six points that turned out to be the difference between reaching their goal and not.
“Honestly, it sucks to go all this way and to lose by just a few points,” Calaveras senior Madison Clark said while tears softly rolled down her cheeks. “It really sucks.”
Calaveras girls’ basketball state playoffs – March 5, 2022
In the final 1:51 of Madison Clark’s outstanding high school basketball career, the undisputed leader of the squad was nothing more than a spectator. Clark, a four-year varsity starter, was called for her fifth foul late in the fourth quarter and as the final seconds ticked off the clock, all she could do was wait for the final buzzer to sound.
As one of four teams remaining in Northern California, No. 2 Calaveras and No. 3 Branson battled knowing the season was on the line. And it was Calaveras who saw its miraculous season come to an end with a 60-53 loss to Branson in the CIF State NorCal division IV playoffs at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
As the buzzer sounded and Clark’s Calaveras basketball career was officially over, she was embraced by her mother, Michelle, and her younger sister, Bailie, and the three Clark women couldn’t hold back the tears from falling down their faces. For Madison, not being able to be on the floor at the end of the game isn’t the way she wanted her remarkable career to end.
“That’s tough,” Clark said. “It was tough coming out because I wanted to be right there with them. I was just hoping that we’d get it back and I had all my faith in the girls. It was tough just sitting there and watching them. I always like to finish it out.”
The seven-point loss to Branson was not just the final game wearing a Calaveras uniform for Madison Clark, but it was also the last time for the senior trio of Paytin Curran, Randi Adams and an injured Sierra Lowry.
Calaveras softball section championship – May 21, 2022
Mike Koepp has become very good at giving a speech that he hates to deliver. For the fourth time in a row, the Calaveras High School softball coach has had to talk to his team while their opponents celebrate on the other side of the diamond after clinching a section championship.
Calaveras lost in the section championship game in 2017, 2018 and 2019. And now, after there were no playoffs in 2020 or 2021, Calaveras once again reached the biggest game of the year and once again, watched as another team celebrated with the coveted blue banner.
Calaveras’ 2022 championship dreams were dashed, as the No. 1 team in the brackets lost to No. 3 Hilmar 8-0 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title game at San Joaquin Delta College.
“You want it for your seniors most importantly,” Koepp said about what hurts the most about losing another section championship game. “You want it for the effort that we require and ask of them, and they put forth. It’s just a bummer that one game determines your season. You can’t take anything away from Hilmar because they obviously came in and played the game well. We did some really good things and then there were two innings where they scored some runs. We just didn’t hit today, and you have to tip your cap to their pitcher.”