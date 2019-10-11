Week 8 preview: Bret Harte at Sonora
Enterprise photo by Amber Pappé

Bret Harte (2-4) at Sonora (2-4)

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 11

Place: Dunlavy Field, Sonora

2019 season: Bret Harte (2-4, 0-1 MLL) – lost to Orestimba 48-7; beat Delta Charter 33-8; lost to El Dorado 21-3; beat Arroyo 13-7; lost to Linden 43-27; lost to Amador 42-0; Sonora (2-4, 1-0 MLL) – lost to Oakdale 41-7; lost to Ripon 55-14; lost to Escalon 35-13; lost to Hilmar 28-7; beat West 41-14; beat Argonaut 34-3.

Bret Harte interim head coach Kelly Osborn’s thoughts on Sonora: “They are athletic and deep. They are well-coached and they have a fast team and they hit hard. We have to play our best to be able to knock them off, that’s for sure.”

Last meeting: Bret Harte lost to Sonora 47-7 Sept. 28 in Angels Camp.

Series record since 2004: Sonora leads the series 5-0. The average score is 53-9.

Week 7 review: Bret Harte lost to the Amador Buffaloes 42-0 in Angels Camp. Bret Harte trailed Amador 35-0 at halftime.

Week 7 JV review: Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Amador 34-0 in Angels Camp.

Next week: Bret Harte at Argonaut, 7 p.m. in Jackson.

