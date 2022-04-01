Bret Harte and Calaveras compete in first Mother Lode League track meet of the season

The first Mother Lode League track and field meet of the season was held Thursday afternoon at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Calaveras, Bret Harte, Amador, Argonaut and Sonora all took part in the event. The only Mother Lode league team not present was Summerville.
Bret Harte’s boys’ team beat Sonora 81-43 and knocked off Amador 92-33. Calaveras’ boys lost to Argonaut 73-49 and lost to Amador 63-50. And Argonaut’s boys beat Sonora 72-45. Bret Harte’s girls’ team beat Sonora 82-49 and beat Amador 100-35. Calaveras’ girls beat Argonaut 84-28 and held on to beat Amador 65-64. And Sonora’s girls knocked off Argonaut 76-24.
Bret Harte’s Logan Jodie and Cooper Oliver had strong performances for the Bullfrogs. Jodie had three first-place finishes and two second-place finishes. Oliver had one first-place finish and two second-place finishes. For the girls, Bret Harte’s Anika Jodie had three first-place finishes and Bret Harte sophomore Aurora Lewis had two first-place finishes and two third-place finishes. After a two-year hiatus, Calaveras senior Madison Clark returned to the track and had a first- second- and third-place finish.
Boys
Bret Harte finished the afternoon with five first-place finishes, nine second-place finishes and four third-place finishes. Calaveras had four second-place finishes and one third-place finish.
In the 100-meter race, Bret Harte senior Rowan Gouveia placed first with a time of 11.14. Bullfrog Nathan Reeves placed seventh (11.81), while the Calaveras junior duo of Tyler Davidson (12.29) and James Miller (13.26) placed ninth and 15th respectively. In the 200-meter race, Bret Harte’s Gouveia placed third (23.93) and Reeves finished sixth (24.49). In the 400-meter race, Bret Harte junior Winter Whittle set a personal record with his time of 54.21, which was good enough for second place. Bret Harte senior Kyle Whitsitt placed ninth (1:10.30).
In the 800-meter race, Bret Harte freshman Riley Robertson placed third (2:19.24) and senior Bullfrog Jordan Smith placed fourth (2:19.79). Placing sixth was Calaveras’ Colton Munniks (2:23.33); Calaveras junior Logan Gomes placed seventh (2:23.57); Bret Harte senior Matthew Barajas placed 10th (2:30.67); and Whitsitt finished 12th (2:36.72).
In the 1,600-meter race, Bret Harte’s Robertson placed second (5:03.56); Bret Harte’s Smith finished third (5:10.42); Calaveras’ Munniks placed fifth (5:14.91); Calaveras’ Gomes placed sixth (5:15.80); Calaveras junior Cody Rouse-Thorneh placed eighth (5:18.36); Bret Harte’s Whitsitt placed 10th (5:30.85); Calaveras junior Alexander Garcia-Miller set a personal record with his 11th-place finish of 5:35.67; Calaveras junior Zackory Zablosky set a personal record with his 12th-place finish of 5:44.02; and Barajas placed 14th in 5:56.22.
In the 3,200-meter race, Bret Harte’s Robertson placed second (11:28.25); Calaveras’ Rouse-Thorneh placed third (11:41.66); Bret Harte’s Smith placed fourth (11:56.94); Calaveras’ Garcia-Miller placed fifth (12:14.17); and Calaveras’ Zablosky finished sixth (12:47.36).
In the 110-meter hurdles, Bret Harte junior Toch Rainier set a personal record with his second-place time of 19.74. In the 300-meter hurdles, Bret Harte junior Cooper Oliver set a personal record of 46.50 and placed second.
The Bret Harte team of Logan Jodie, Nathan Reeves, Oliver and Gouveia placed second in the 4x100-meter relay with their time of 45.15. Calaveras’ Tyler Davidson, Ethan Lynn, Logan Parmley and Garrette Randolph finished fifth in 48.19. In the 4x400-meter relay, Calaveras’ foursome of Munniks, Miller and Gomes placed second in 4:12.89.
In the shot put, Calaveras senior Antonio Roldan finished second (38 feet, 5 inches); Bret Harte junior Lucas Sawyer placed sixth (33 feet, 4.5 inches); Calaveras’ Israel Moreno placed seventh (31 feet, 3 inches); Calaveras junior Elijah Converse placed 10th (30 feet, 2 inches); Calaveras’ Randolph placed 12th (29 feet, 8 inches); and Calaveras senior Rogelio Arias placed 15th (27 feet, 1 inch).
Calaveras’ Roldan placed second in the discus with a personal record of 121 feet, 10 inches; Bret Harte senior Avery Strauch placed fourth (98 feet, 8 inches); Calaveras’ Converse placed fifth (98 feet, 2 inches); Calaveras’ Arias placed ninth (88 feet, 8 inches); Calaveras’ Randolph placed 11th (88 feet, 1 inch); Calaveras’ Moreno placed 13th (82 feet, 9 inches); Bret Harte’s Sawyer placed 14th (78 feet, 4 inches); and Bret Harte’s Rainier finished 17th (65 feet).
Bret Harte junior Bradley Hall placed first in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches), while Bullfrog Jodie placed second (5 feet, 10 inches) and Calaveras’ Lynn placed fourth (5 feet, 6 inches). In the pole vault, Bret Harte’s Oliver placed first by clearing 13 feet, 6 inches, which is a personal record. Bret Harte’s Jodie placed second (12 feet, 6 inches) and Calaveras’ Munniks placed sixth (7 feet, 6 inches).
In the long jump, Bret Harte’s Jodie placed first (20 feet, 8 inches); Calaveras’ Lynn finished second (20 feet, 3 inches); Bret Harte’s Hall placed third (19 feet, 10.5 inches); Bret Harte’s Oliver placed sixth (18 feet, 7.5 inches); Bret Harte junior Ezra Radabaugh placed eighth (17 feet, 6 inches); Calaveras’ Davidson placed ninth (16 feet, 11 inches); Bret Harte’s Strauch placed 12th (16 feet, 5 inches); Calaveras’ Logan Parmley placed 13th (16 feet, 3 inches); and Calaveras’ Miller placed 15th (13 feet, 11 inches).
And in the triple jump, Bret Harte’s Jodie placed first (42 feet, 9.5 inches); Hall finished second (42 feet, 2.5 inches); Strauch finished fourth (37 feet, 10.5 inches) and Radabaugh placed sixth (35 feet, 3.5 inches).
Girls
Bret Harte finished the day with eight first-place finishes, six second place finishes and six third-place finishes. Calaveras had two first-place finishes, three second-place finishes and two third-place finishes.
In the 100-meter race, Bret Harte junior Morgan Greene placed second (12.86); Calaveras junior Bailie Clark placed fourth (13.24); Calaveras’ Cassie Black placed sixth (13.42); Calaveras junior Katelyn Black placed 11th (13.87); Calaveras senior Leyana Miller placed 13th (14.21); and Calaveras junior Angelina Bilderback placed 18th (15.26).
Bret Harte’s Greene placed first in the 200-meter race with her time of 27.18; Bret Harte senior Burgen Melton placed fourth (29.12); Calaveras’ Katelyn Black placed sixth (29.72); Calaveras’ Miller finished seventh (29.85); Bret Harte’s Sophia Bouma placed ninth (30.18); Bret Harte’s Makaylah Nickell placed 11th (30.93); and junior Bullfrog Emily O’Flinn placed 13th (31.39).
In the 400-meter race, Bret Harte senior Anika Jodie placed first (1:03.15); Bret Harte’s Melton finished third (1:07.81); Bret Harte sophomore Taylee McDaniel placed fourth (1:08.44); Bret Harte’s Nickell finished seventh (1:13.68); and Calaveras senior Emma Fabregues placed eighth (1:15.12).
In the 800-meter race, Bret Harte sophomore Skylar Mayers finished third (2:44.46), while Calaveras’ Grace Damin finished fourth (2:53.40): and Bret Harte’s McDaniel placed fifth (2:56.00). In the 1,600-meter race, Bret Harte’s Mayers placed second (5:52.36); Bret Harte sophomore Addy Heermance placed fourth (5:55.37); Calaveras’ Damon finished seventh (6:49.16) and Calaveras’ Sandra Brown placed ninth (7:16.44). And in the 3,200-meter race, Bret Harte’s Heermance placed first (13:06.22) and teammate Mayers placed second (13:23.93).
Bret Harte sophomore Aurora Lewis placed first in the 100-meter hurdle (17.60); Bret Harte senior Megan Johnson placed second (17.95); Calaveras senior Sage Miller finished fourth (18.91); Calaveras senior Bridgette Boriolo placed seventh (19.60); Calaveras junior Madelyn Simpson finished eighth (20.94); and Calaveras’ Fabregues placed 10th (21.99). In the 300-meter hurdles, Bret Harte’s Jodie placed first (51.56); Calaveras’ Miller finished second (53.56); Bret Harte’s Lewis placed third (54.14); Bret Harte’s Johnson finished fifth (56.63); and Bret Harte’s O’Flinn placed sixth (58.91).
The Bret Harte quartet of Melton, junior Aariah Fox, Johnson and Greene placed second in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 51.34. Calaveras’ Cassie Black, Boriolo, Madison Clark and Bailie Clark placed third in 51.90. In the 4x400-meter relay, Bret Harte’s Melton, Johnson, Fox and Jodie placed first (4:26.82), while Calaveras’ Simpson, Madison Clark, Miller and Fabregues placed second (4:35.66).
Bret Harte’s Bouma placed third in the shot put (27 feet, 4.5 inches); Calaveras senior Lexy Beadles placed fifth (25 feet, 1.5 inches); Calaveras senior Calista Randolph placed eighth (22 feet, 3 inches); Calaveras senior Paytin Curran placed 11th (20 feet, 7 inches); and Bret Harte junior CJ DesBouillons placed 12th (19 feet, 7 inches). In the discus, Bret Harte’s Bouma placed seventh (66 feet, 5 inches); Bret Harte’s DesBouillons placed 10th (55 feet, 6 inches); and Calaveras’ Randolph placed 11th (52 feet, 6 inches).
In the high jump, Bret Harte’s Lewis placed first (4 feet, 10 inches); Calaveras’ Beadles finished third (4 feet, 4 inches); and Calaveras’ Simpson placed fourth (4 feet, 2 inches). In the pole vault, Calaveras’ Beadles set a personal record of 9 feet, 6 inches, which put her first overall; Bret Harte’s Noelle Jeffries placed second (9 feet); Bret Harte’s Bethany Close placed fourth (8 feet, 6 inches); and Bret Harte’s Jodie placed sixth (7 feet, 6 inches).
Calaveras senior Madison Clark placed first in the long jump (17 feet, 9.5 inches); Bret Harte’s fox placed third (15 feet, 8 inches); Calaveras’ Boriolo placed fifth (14 feet, 11.5 inches); Bret Harte’s Bouma placed sixth (14 feet, 9.5 inches); Calaveras’ Beadles placed eighth (14 feet, 5 inches); and Bret Harte’s Close placed 13th (12 feet, 6 inches). And in the triple jump, Bret Harte’s Fox placed first (34 feet, 6 inches); Calaveras’ Boriolo placed second (33 feet, 6 inches); Bret Harte’s Lewis placed third (32 feet, 11 inches); and Bret Harte’s O’Flinn placed fifth (29 feet, 5 inches).