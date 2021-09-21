Another strong day on the gridiron for Calaveras Jr. Reds against Ripon

The Calaveras Jr. Reds football program battled against the Ripon Chiefs Sept. 18 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. The Jr. Reds got victories from its varsity, novice and Jr. novice squads.
In the varsity matchup, Calaveras improved to 2-2 with a 22-20 win over Ripon. Calaveras’ Ryan Clifton had two touchdown runs and Kodey Paulsen rushed for one score. Kale Hernandez recorded two PATs in the win. And defensively, Christin McWilliams and Devin Ellis each recorded an interception.
Calaveras JV team lost for the second week in a row to fall to 2-2 on the year. In the 14-0 loss, Jr. Pattolo had 13 tackles, Owen Shahan had nine tackles and Aaron Koepp had six tackles and three passes defended.
In the novice game, Calaveras beat Ripon 14-0. Traxton Gobble had two touchdown runs and Cash Cosgrove ran in both conversions. Calaveras’ defense was led by Ashtin Nunn, Cannon Moore, Santino Potolo and Adam Sala. The novice team is now 4-0.
And in the Jr. novice game, Calaveras improved to 4-0 with a 24-12 win over Ripon. Running back Carter Lim had two rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Bryce Botelho and running back Mason Williams each found the end zone once. On the defensive side of the ball, Keshod Anderson had nine tackles and two sacks, while Botelho recorded an interception in the 12-point win.
Up next for the Calaveras Jr. Reds is Hughson. Those games will take place at 12:30/2/4/6 p.m. at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.