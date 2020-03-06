Bret Harte golf picks up second victory
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

The Bret Harte High School golf team picked up its second Mother Lode League victory of the year with a 265-281 win over the Argonaut Mustangs Thursday afternoon in Ione.

For Bret Harte, RJ Oatts led the way with a 51; Kieran Rymple shot a 52; BJ Singh and Anthony Salvi each carded a 53; and Karol Okulski finished the afternoon shooting a 56.

Bret Harte (2-0 MLL) will next take on Sonora, Tuesday March 10 in Sonora. Bret Harte’s next home match will be March 12 against Amador at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

