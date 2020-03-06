Bret Harte golf picks up second victory

The Bret Harte High School golf team picked up its second Mother Lode League victory of the year with a 265-281 win over the Argonaut Mustangs Thursday afternoon in Ione.
For Bret Harte, RJ Oatts led the way with a 51; Kieran Rymple shot a 52; BJ Singh and Anthony Salvi each carded a 53; and Karol Okulski finished the afternoon shooting a 56.
Bret Harte (2-0 MLL) will next take on Sonora, Tuesday March 10 in Sonora. Bret Harte’s next home match will be March 12 against Amador at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.