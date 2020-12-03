Fish, fisherman pack on weight for winter months

With the cooler nights and shorter days upon us, we begin to welcome the idea of winter. However, we have been witnessing some of the most gorgeous days imaginable. It’s the perfect balance between a chill in the air and the warm sun on our skin. And it was just in time for my favorite holiday, Thanksgiving. It is a day dedicated to eating and who could argue with that?
Thanksgiving does come at an appropriate time of the year. It’s a time where bulking up for the months to come is accepted, expected, and necessary for one’s survival. And we are not the only creatures on earth that pack on a reserve to weather the coldest months. Many mammals bulk up, add layers, and feast prior to hibernation. The fish do as well; at least the bass on New Melones Reservoir do.
Do fish know that winter is coming? Of course, they do. Being cold blooded, their metabolism adjusts to the surrounding temperatures. And when they feel a shutdown is coming on, they go on an insane gorging fest. They feast for weeks on end, the same as we do on Thanksgiving. They keep eating excessive amounts until the water temperature drops to its wintery average. Being too full going into this is not an option.
I witness this gluttonous behavior every year at this time and partake in it as well. The fish will devour your lure, and as they are coming toward the boat, they will have shad after shad falling out of their mouths. Sometimes dozens will litter the surface of the lake. Some of them were eaten so recently they will still be alive and twitching. We will bring bucket-mouths aboard and with one head shake, an entire crawfish will go skipping across the carpet of the boat. These fish are full to the brim, but still searching for more. And that’s something I can relate to.
As I get my third plate of food, I can begin to feel just how the bass do. More stuffing? Why not? More green bean casserole? Yes please. Turkey and mashed potatoes? Can’t say no to those. And dessert? Oh, my! Well, after this most wonderful holiday, I feel as if I have a jump start on my extra winter layer. I’m content with that knowing that it’s the way Mother Nature intended it to be.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.