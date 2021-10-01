Escalon spoils a strong Bullfrog performance on the links

For the second time in as many weeks, Bret Harte had an outstanding round of golf spoiled by another team. The Bullfrogs shot a 182, but were outdone by Escalon’s 154 Thursday afternoon at the Escalon Golf Course.
Bret Harte’s Caroline Krpan shot a low-score for the Bullfrogs, as she finished the day with a 42. Makenna Robertson shot a 44; Sophia Ruff carded a 47; Ella Bach shot a 49; and Trinity Kekai-Acedo finished with a 53.
Bret Harte (3-6) will have another tough battle the next time it hits the links, as the undefeated Ripon Indians will take on the Bullfrogs Oct. 5 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.