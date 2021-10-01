Escalon spoils a strong Bullfrog performance on the links
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

For the second time in as many weeks, Bret Harte had an outstanding round of golf spoiled by another team. The Bullfrogs shot a 182, but were outdone by Escalon’s 154 Thursday afternoon at the Escalon Golf Course.

Bret Harte’s Caroline Krpan shot a low-score for the Bullfrogs, as she finished the day with a 42. Makenna Robertson shot a 44; Sophia Ruff carded a 47; Ella Bach shot a 49; and Trinity Kekai-Acedo finished with a 53.

Bret Harte (3-6) will have another tough battle the next time it hits the links, as the undefeated Ripon Indians will take on the Bullfrogs Oct. 5 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.