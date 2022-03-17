After suffering its first loss, Bret Harte bounces back with win over Sonora

Two days after suffering its first Mother Lode League loss of the season, the Bret Harte High School golf team got back into the win column and ended the perfect league season of the Sonora Wildcats.
On a sunny and windy afternoon, Bret Harte beat the previously undefeated Wildcats (3-1 Mother Lode League) 249-266 Thursday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte’s Chance Herndon earned medalist honors by shooting a 43; Michael Theis shot a 47; Alexander Buteau carded a 50; Troy Dragomanovich shot a 54; and Jakob Bouma wrapped up the day by shooting a 55.
After a tough home loss to Argonaut two days earlier, first-year head coach Cody Dragomanovich was pleased to see the way his Bullfrogs bounced back against a talented Wildcat squad.
“It was good to see the team pull together today for the win,” Dragomanovich said. “It’s been a shaky week missing players due to illness and weather, but we are improving and looking forward to our upcoming matches.”
Bret Harte (3-1 Mother Lode League) will take on Amador March 22 in Ione and then will host the Summerville Bears March 24 in Angels Camp. Both matches begin at 3 p.m.