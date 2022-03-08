Bullfrog golf begins the MLL season with road victory over Summerville

The Mother Lode League season couldn’t have started any better for the Bret Harte High School golf team. Bret Harte picked up a convincing 237-288 win over the Summerville Bears Tuesday afternoon at Teleli Golf Course in Sonora.

Eli Weidmann led the Bullfrogs by shooting a team-low 40; Troy Dragomanovich shot a 44; Chance Herndon carded a 47; Michael Theis shot a 48; and senior Bradey Tutthill finished the afternoon by shooting a 58.

“They played well, but there is still plenty of room for improvement,” Bret Harte’s first-year head coach Cody Dragomanovich said.

Bret Harte will return to the links Thursday to take on Calaveras. That match will begin at 3 p.m. at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.