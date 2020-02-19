Athlete of the Week: Tim Van Damme

Tim Van Damme

 Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

Tim Van Damme only gets one year of playing Calaveras High School basketball and he’s making the most of it. The foreign exchange student from Belgium has gone from learning how to play Calaveras basketball to being one of the main contributors – and a big reason why the team picked up 20 victories.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Van Damme said. “At the beginning it was hard, but now everybody is friendly with me, so it’s a lot of fun.”

In a 56-31 road win over Summerville, Van Damme had a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and blocked five shots. In the regular season finale against Bret Harte, he had nine points and many loud blocks.

Now, Van Damme and his Calaveras teammates will focus on the playoffs, which will be a new experience for the post player from Belgium.

“I’m really excited,” Van Damme said about the postseason. “I don’t know what to expect because I’ve never done it before.”

