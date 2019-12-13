Bret Harte girls' soccer wins third straight game

After losing three straight games to begin the season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team has reversed that trend and strung together three wins in a row. After beating Weston Ranch on the road 3-1, the Bullfrogs returned to Angels Camp and knocked off Escalon 1-0 Thursday night at Dorroh Field.
Halfway through the first half, Bret Harte’s Gracie Shaw took the ball from midfield and blasted a shot that turned out to be the winning goal. Protecting Bret Harte’s lead was senior goalie Olivia Luna, who didn’t allow an Escalon shot to hit the back of the net.
“We really gave it our all,” Bret Harte first-year head coach Jessica Bowman said. “We’ve been working on a few new plays and it was so impressive to see them utilized on the field tonight. I could not be more proud of the entire team. Each player contributes their own special dynamic to the squad and it’s been such an honor to see each of their growth as individuals and reap the collective benefit as a whole, as we celebrate the last victory.”
Bret Harte (3-3) will play in Hughson on Monday.