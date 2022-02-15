Youth wrestlers take care of business at Calaveras tournament

The future is bright when it comes to AMA youth wrestling. The AMA Bullfrogs finished their season with 77 wrestlers, which is the most the program has had in 15 years. AMA competed at a tournament at Calaveras High School with 280 total wrestlers competing.
Placing first from AMA was: Cash Day; JW Fredrick; Max Glanville; Ryan Lee; Drake Miskowski; and Matthew Valente.
Placing second was: Avery Adams; Braylon Adams; Anthony Brandt; Cash Day; Landyn Eggleston; Easton Glanville; Kasen Rigmaiden; Vonn Russell; and Stoic Scheller-Miller.
Placing third was: Lane Anderson; Zain Jardine; Roland Jenson; Lukas Pacheco; Wesley Shakal; and Brantley St. Louis. And placing fourth was: Hank Davis; Hayden Hill; Malaki Langi; Emett Ormond; Connor Rankin; Ezequiel Robles; and Teigen Saso-Varble.
In his first-year wrestling, Fredrick finished the season undefeated. AMA will next wrestle Feb. 20 in Oakdale.