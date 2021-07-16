Taking a trip back a decade ago to 2011

Ten years ago, the world was becoming more digital and information was coming faster and faster. It would take just a quick Google search to find out anything that one could think of. It was easy to watch highlights of the Green Bay Packers winning the Super Bowl or maybe downloading episodes of “Two and a Half Men,” which was one of the top TV shows in 2011.
There was no shortage of baby names in 2011, which included Sophia, Isabella, Emma, Olivia, Ava, Jacob, Mason, William, Jayden and Noah. While there were lots of baby names to choose from, the world mourned the losses of Amy Winehouse, Elizabeth Taylor, Steve Jobs, Ryan Dunn, Randy Savage and Joe Frazier.
Heartthrobs Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis and Cobie Smulders had no problem paying for a gallon of gas, which just happened to be $3.58. Nike sneakers could be purchased for $59.99, Snapchat became available for phones and the youth couldn’t stop playing “Angry Birds.” And yet in Calaveras County, sports were as hot as ever.
WINTER
CALAVERAS BOYS’ BASKETBALL – Calaveras’ boys’ basketball team looked to defend its 2010 MLL championship and started the league season with an easy 78-39 win over Argonaut. Junior Gino Alberto scored a game-high 29 points and junior Chris Simpson had 11 points, seven assists and four steals, while Garrett Cline had eight points and 12 boards. Calaveras lost its next game to Summerville 56-53, despite 23 points from Alberts. Calaveras bounced back with a 62-40 win over Linden and Cline scored 20 points and 14 rebounds.
In a county clash against Bret Harte, Calaveras held on to win 50-46. In the second matchup against Bret Harte, Calaveras held on 39-35 for the win. Cline had 12 points, Alberts had 11, and Simpson added 11. Bragg scored a game-high 19 for Bret Harte. Calaveras finished the league season 9-6 and got the No. 8 seed in the playoffs and beat No. 9 Riverbank 55-48 in the opening round. The season ended with a 61-55 loss to No. 1 Modesto Christian. Cline and Alberts earned all-league honors.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL – The beginning of the Mother Lode League season couldn’t have started any better for the Calaveras girls’ basketball team. After going 5-3 in the preseason, Calaveras snapped Argonaut’s 18-game league winning streak with a 57-52 road victory. After a tough victory, Calaveras had no problem beating Summerville 50-11, with 10 points and 13 rebounds from Chelsea Ruthrauff. Calaveras lost its first league game 55-48 at home to Linden. Rachel Hause scored 12, followed by Janelle Mills, Nikki Gleason and Sam Golston all with 10.
Calaveras outscored Bret Harte 18-7 in the third quarter to pull away for a 56-44 win. Gleason and Samantha Golston each scored 13 and Madison Cox added 11 points and 15 rebounds for Calaveras. Spellenberg had 13 points for Bret Harte and Haley Heryford added 12 points. The second rivalry matchup with Bret Harte was no issue for Calaveras, as it picked up a 55-19 win. Calaveras finished 13-2 in league play and were MLL champions.
Calaveras got the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and had no problem knocking off No. 14 Mariposa 70-27. After beating Capital Christian 56-36 in the second round, Calaveras then knocked off No. 2 Bear River 62-40 with 17 points from Gleason, 10 points from Savannah Duncan and 10 from Mills. Calaveras reached the section championship game, only to fall to Modesto Christian 71-52. Calaveras’ season ended with a 46-40 state playoff loss to Branson. Golston was the MLL MVP and Gleason, Hause, Busi and Cox were all-league players.
BRET HARTE BOYS BASKETBALL – Bret Harte’s boys’ basketball team started MLL play with a strong performance from Robby Bragg in a 68-59 home win over Linden. Bragg had 23 points and seven boards, while Dan Radford scored 18 points and Martin DeAnda scored 14 and had eight rebounds. Radford then scored 21 points in a 63-59 road win over Argonaut. The Bullfrogs fell to 2-1 in league play with a 60-55 loss to Amador. Radford scored 18 points and Bragg added 15 and 12 boards.
After falling to Calaveras, Bret Harte was beat 59-54 by Summerville. Radford scored 25 in the loss. The losses continued, as the Bullfrogs fell to Argonaut 65-54, but turned things around with a 67-26 win over Linden, which included 24 points from Radford and 10 points from Bragg. Bret Harte could smile after Radford made a shot at the buzzer to beat Amador 59-57. Bragg scored 26 in the win.
After losing to Calaveras by four, Bret Harte lost to Summerville 57-55 and to Argonaut 52-51. The Bullfrogs lost back-to-back games to Amador and Summerville, before knocking off Calaveras 63-59. The win over Calaveras gave Bret Harte a final league record of 6-9 and got to play in a play-in game against Delta Charter. The Bullfrogs won 79-54, but lost in the next round 89-51 to Modesto Christian. Bragg and Bradford were all-league players.
BRET HARTE GIRLS BASKETBALL – Bret Harte girls’ basketball began league play with a 63-24 loss to Linden. Against Argonaut, Rachel Spellenberg had 11 points and five rebounds in a 61-32 loss. Bret Harte got its first league win by beating Amador 52-41. Spellenberg led the way with 15 points, and Kelsey Millar added 11 points. After losing to Calaveras, Bret Harte beat Summerville 69-33 and got 20 points from Spellenberg and Millar, and Tawny Bennett added eight points.
The Bullfrogs put up a strong fight in a 60-57 road loss to Argonaut. In the defeat, Spellenberg scored 16, Mackenzie Theiler had 13 and Bennett added 11 points in the loss. Bret Harte then lost to Linden 67-47 and got 18 points from Nicole Avrit. The tough losses continued, as the Bullfrogs lost to Amador (58-51) and Calaveras (55-19). Bret Harte rebounded by beating Summerville 65-30 with 13 points from Theiler and Spellenberg. Bret Harte then lost to Argonaut (57-48) and Linden (62-42) before beating Amador (60-50) and Summerville (71-35).
Even after losing the final game of the season 64-40, Bret Harte qualified for the playoffs with a league record of 5-10. The Bullfrogs got the No. 16 seed in the playoffs and lost to No. 1 Modesto Christian 94-50. Spellenberg scored 20 and Bennett added 12 in the loss. Spellenberg and Theiler were placed on the all-league team.
CALAVERAS WRESTLING – Calaveras wrestling began 2011 by winning its own Gordon Hay Invitational for the fourth consecutive year. Sophomore Justin Brown was the lone individual Calaveras champion, going 3-0 with a pin and a technical fall.
In the league opener, Calaveras topped Amador 62-6, and got pins from Trevor Sparvel, Zack Malandra, Brown and Austin Pollard. Calaveras then knocked off Argonaut 60-9 with pins from Anthony Tucker and Kyle Towler. On senior night, Calaveras beat Sierra Ridge 70-6 with wins from Jerry Elsey, Tucker and Monti Wilson. Calaveras remained unbeaten in league with a 39-23 road win over Summerville.
After beating Linden 54-15, Calaveras captured its fourth straight league title with a 38-28. The win was No. 400 for legendary head coach Vince Bicocca. Calaveras got close to capturing a Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Team Duals Championship, but was defeated by Escalon with the title on the line. At the MLL tournament, Calaveras took first (224.5), followed by Bret Harte (131) and Summerville (112). Collin Kulp, Elsey, Brown, Zach Malandra, Derek Jaurigue, Towler and Wilson all were individual league champions. Calaveras got revenge over Escalon by outscoring the Cougars 234-218.5 at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championships. Wilson and Brown qualified for the state championship.
BRET HARTE WRESTLING – At the annual Provart Duals in Angels Camp, Bret Harte took fourth overall and senior Carson Homuth went 4-0 with three pins and earned the prestigious John D. Provart Award. Senior Giovanni Murillo, senior Devin Nanik, junior Tanner Sherrow and sophomore Caleb Storey also went 4-0 for Bret Harte.
Bret Harte got a 53-24 league win over Argonaut and got pins from Sherrow, Alex Miramontes, Storey, Justin Barnes, Anthony Bertolino and Luke Brewer. Bret Harte lost back-to-back league matches to end the regular season, falling to Summerville and Calaveras. Bret Harte placed second at the league tournament, only behind Calaveras. Homuth and Sherrow were individual league champions. Nanik and Sherrow ended the year by clinching a spot in the CIF State Wrestling Championships.
SPRING
BRET HARTE BASEBALL – Mike Butler took over the Bret Harte baseball program and had a good crop of players in Austin Poletti, Andrew Hatfield, Josh Bailey, Justice Rasmussen and Jacob DeValle to work with. After losing 8-4 to Linden to begin league play, Bret Harte beat Argonaut twice and Amador twice. But after winning four straight, the Bullfrogs lost twice to Summerville and fell to Calaveras 4-2. After the loss to Calaveras, Bret Harte responded with a 6-5 win over its rivals and then beat Linden twice. After losing to Argonaut 4-3 in eight innings, the Bullfrogs beat Amador 11-7 and Summerville 6-5, but lost the final game of the regular season 12-4 to Calaveras. Bret Harte was 9-6 in league play and lost to Lindhurst 9-5 in the opening round of the playoffs. DeValle, Bailey, Poletti, Tyler Evans and Rasmussen were all-league players.
CALAVERAS BASEBALL – Under head coach Mike Koepp, Calaveras’ Chris Ussery, Garrett Bock, Thomas Douglas, Sam Arledge and Stewart Zabel looked to bring Calaveras back to the playoffs after missing out in 2010. Calaveras started league play with a 7-0 win over Argonaut. Tyler Hughes doubled and had three RBIs and pitcher Zabel threw five scoreless innings. Calaveras then split games with Summerville, winning 11-1 and losing 9-4. Calaveras also split two with Linden, falling 8-6 and winning at home 8-3. A 15-2 and 14-2 win over Amador gave Calaveras momentum before taking on Bret Harte.
In the first of two games with Bret Harte, Calaveras won 4-2. Bock, Tyler Gillis and Tyler Hughes all recorded RBIs and Douglas picked up the win on the mound. Calaveras lost the next meeting 6-5, despite Ussery going 3 for 3 with a double. Calaveras picked up two more league wins by sweeping Argonaut 2-1 and 5-4. A 12-2 loss to Summerville and an 11-4 loss to Linden put Calaveras in a must-win situation. Calaveras ended the league season with a 9-0 win over Amador and a 12-4 road victory over Bret Harte. Arledge, Donovan Vassey and Dustin Brant all knocked in two runs.
Calaveras finished the league season in second place with a 10-5 record. Calaveras lost to Marysville in the opening round of the playoffs 15-5. Ussery, Douglas, Bock, Arledge and Dustin Brant were all-league players.
BRET HARTE SOFTBALL – Heath Lane took over Bret Harte’s softball team in 2011 and with Kendra Bennett, Bekka Gross, Cassidy Davis, Sammie Artiaga and Taylor O’Connor, had a good mixture of experience and youth to work with. The MLL season couldn’t have started any worse for the Bullfrogs, as they lost to Linden (3-1) and twice to Argonaut. Gross smacked six RBIs and Lauren Lane went 4 for 4 with two doubles in a 22-2 thumping of Amador and then Bennett pitched a two-hit shutout over Amador the following outing in an 11-0 victory.
Bret Harte split two games with Summerville before beating Calaveras for the first time since 2006, 9-3. Bennett had four RBIs and Davis had three in the win over Calaveras. The Bullfrogs couldn’t beat Calaveras a second time and lost 8-2, then beat Linden 3-2 before being blanked 10-0 by Linden and falling 8-2 to Argonaut. In the final three games of the year, Bret Harte beat Amador 18-3, and Summerville 10-0. With a playoff spot on the line, Bret Harte got a two-out, walk-off single from Davis to beat Calaveras 4-3.
Bret Harte finished the season 8-7 and reached the playoffs. In the opening round of the playoffs, Bret Harte beat Mesa Verde 5-0. Lauren Lane hit a home run and Bennett went the distance in the circle allowing just two hits, no runs and striking out 11. The magic didn’t continue, as Bret Harte lost its next game 9-0 to Modesto Christian. Bennett was the Most Outstanding Player of the MLL, while O’Connor, Gross, Lane and Davis were all-league players.
CALAVERAS SOFTBALL – Calaveras was fresh off a 2010 league championship and looked to stay at the top of the standings. With returning players Ginny Busi, Samantha Golston and Nina Toia, Calaveras was primed to make another championship run. But Calaveras’ 20-game league winning streak was snapped in the league opener in a 2-1 loss to Argonaut. Calaveras bounced back with an 8-0 win over Summerville but lost the next outing to the Bears 6-4.
Calaveras got revenge with a 7-3 win over Argonaut but fell 9-8 to Linden in 11 innings. Calaveras went on to win three straight which included two over Amador and one over Linden. In a 22-1 win over Amador, Busi threw a no-hitter. Calaveras split two with Bret Harte, losing 9-3 and winning 8-2. In the final round of league play, Calaveras lost to Argonaut (4-0), beat Summerville (7-2), lost to Linden (4-0), beat Amador (14-1) and fell to Bret Harte 4-3 in the final game of the year. Calaveras finished the league season 8-7 and missed out on the playoffs. Courtney Tarbat, Sabrina Williams, Nina Toia and Marlene Alvarez were all-league players.
BRET HARTE GOLF – The Bullfrogs had a strong team in 2011 and started hot with two wins to start the season. In a 197-261 win over Argonaut, Bret Harte’s Alex Milward shot a 2-under par 34 to earn medalist honors. The Bullfrogs pushed their league record to 5-0 with a 188-227 win over Calaveras. Carson Ellington, Austin Mack and Milward all shot a 2-over par 37. Bret Harte won the midseason tournament with a score of 406, with Calaveras coming in second at 466.
Bret Harte stayed perfect in league play and even held off a tough Calaveras team with a 222-235 win. Ellington shot a 3-over par 39 and Milward carded a 41. The win was Bret Harte’s 62nd straight in dual matches and improved its overall record to 10-0. The Bullfrogs finished the season 15-0 in league play and Ellington was the league MVP, while Tim and Alex Milward, along with Mack were all-league golfers. Bret Harte’s season came to an end as the Bullfrogs placed third out of seven teams at the division V championships.
CALAVERAS GOLF – Calaveras began the season with back-to-back wins and in a 225-260 win over Summerville, Jack Padgett shot a 42 to lead Calaveras. Calaveras stayed unbeaten with a 222-253 win over Linden. Calaveras lost its first match of the season 189-227 to Bret Harte. Jacob Williams shot a 40 and Taylor Grieco carded a 46. After placing second at the midseason tournament, Calaveras beat Linden, Argonaut twice and Summerville to push its record to 8-1.
Calaveras lost its second match of the season, again to Bret Harte. In the 222-235 loss, Williams led Calaveras with a 42. Calaveras then lost to Argonaut 237-243 with Sean Purcell shooting a 43. Calaveras finished the season in second place and Williams was an all-league member.
BRET HARTE SWIMMING – Bret Harte was hoping that returning swimmers Claire Hollett, Kayley Rasmussen, Justin Fisher, Jacob Cardiel, Riley Preston, Camden Irish, Nathaniel Johnson and Caiti Shaw could help push Bret Harte to the top of the league standings. Bret Harte’s girls lost to Calaveras 89-81 early in the season, while the boys lost 120-49. Bret Harte’s girls bounced back with an 89-81 win over Linden. Rasmussen and Preston each won individual events. The boys lost to Linden 87-76.
Late in the season, the Bret Harte boys defeated Linden for the first time in school history, getting first-place finishes from Josh and Ryan Soulier in an 89-73 victory in Angels Camp. Bret Harte’s girls’ team beat Linden 101-68 with a first-place finish from Rasmussen in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Bret Harte later picked up a huge victory over previously unbeaten Calaveras as the girls’ squad won 90-80. Rasmussen and Preston won two individual events and Hannah Diegoli won the 100 freestyle.
CALAVERAS SWIMMING – In 2010, Calaveras’ girls’ swimming team won its first league title and the boys placed second. In 2011, Calaveras would be leaning on Aviel Bowsher, Jessica Conley, Breanna Dickerson, Savannah Vieira, Bridgette McGinness, Taylor Smahlik, Wayne Batchelor, Thomas Snider and James Simmons to keep the momentum going. Calaveras got a road victory over Bret Harte, with the girls winning 89-81 and the boys winning 120-49.
Calaveras stayed strong and stayed unbeaten in league competition with another sweep of Bret Harte. The girls won 93-76 and the boys won 99-58. Both of Calaveras’ teams improved to 4-0 in league. Both teams stayed perfect in the MLL with victories over Amador and Argonaut. Calaveras’ girls’ squad suffered its first loss as it fell to Bret Harte 90-80. It was the first time in two years Calaveras lost a dual meet. The boys improved to 8-0 with a 114-54 win.
BRET HARTE TENNIS – Bret Harte tied for second place in the 2010 in the Mother Lode League, but had a strong senior group of Joel Ashley, Wes Haymond, Gabriel Sagewalker, Violet Hogan and Carl Wallner to lead the way in 2011. The Bullfrogs got a big 5-4 win over Argonaut to begin the league season and then topped Linden 7-2. Bret Harte later blanked Amador 9-0. Sean Gorman and Mallory Ward won super tiebreaker sets in singles play, while Katie Harrison and Laurel Sudduth won a super tiebreaker set in No. 1 girls doubles play. Bret Harte improved to 5-0 with a win over Calaveras. Bret Harte ended up clinching a share of its third MLL title in four years with a 9-0 win over Summerville. Bret Harte and Argonaut both finished the season 9-1 and split with one another.
Ashley won the MLL boys’ singles championship and advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Individual Tennis Championships. Also qualifying for sections were Hogan, Patrick Groat, Haymond, Carl Wallner and Sudduth. As a team, Bret Harte lost in the first round of the playoffs. Although the team was no longer playing, Ashley went on to win the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III boys singles tennis championship and was the first MLL boys’ singles player to win a title. Ashley shared MLL MVP honors.
CALAVERAS TENNIS – Calaveras went 7-3 in 2010, but missed out on the playoffs. In 2011, new coach John Tirapelle leaned on Jessica Glahn, Taylor Campbell and Melissa Harvey to lead the squad. Calaveras won its first two matches before Bret Harte handed the squad its first league loss. Calaveras finished its season third in the MLL standings and after beating San Juan 4-3 in a play-in match, lost to Escalon 5-2 in the playoffs.
BRET HARE GIRLS’ SOCCER – Bret Harte missed the playoffs in 2010 and returning players Isabel Houghton, Monica Maschal, Nina Baldwin, Kirsten Puccinelli and Jordan Rohrabaugh looked to change the squad’s fortunes. The Bullfrogs surprised defending champion Linden with a 2-1 victory. Houghton and Allie Steele scored in the win. Bret Harte and Calaveras played to a 1-1 tie, with Houghton scoring Bret Harte’s lone goal. Bret Harte’s league record fell to 3-2-2 after a 1-1 tie with Argonaut. Bret Harte finished the league season 3-9-3 and Nina Baldwin, Houghton and Brittany Schulte were all-league players.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ SOCCER – Under new head coach Angela Jarvis, Calaveras hoped that returning players CeCe Meza, Deanna Bryden, Kristy Jacobson, Chelsea Teicheira, Alissa White, Meghan Fought and Tiffany Souza could lead Calaveras to the postseason. After going 7-3-1 in the preseason, Calaveras got three goals from freshman Aubrey Carter and solo goals from Bryden and Souza to beat Argonaut 5-0. Calaveras stayed perfect with a 2-1 win over Amador with goals from Meza and Souza. Calaveras tied 1-1 with Bret Harte, as Calaveras’ only goal came from Bryden.
Following the tie, Calaveras beat Argonaut (3-0) and Summerville (3-1). But the next three games, which were against Linden, Amador and Bret Harte, all ended in ties. Calaveras finally got back into the win column with a 3-1 victory over Argonaut and a 1-0 shutout of Linden, with Bryden scoring the only goal. Calaveras played Summerville to a 1-1 tie and then lost 2-0 to Linden and 6-4 to Amador. The final regular season game ended in a 2-1 win over Bret Harte. Bryden scored both goals in the win.
Calaveras won its first ever MLL championship and finished the league season 8-2-5. Calaveras beat Capital Christian in the opening round of the playoffs and then knocked off Hughson 3-1 to advance to the section championship. However, in the title game, Calaveras lost 3-0 to West Campus. Bryden, Meza, Meli Clark, Meghan Fought, White and Alysea Murphy were all-league players.
BRET HARTE TRACK – In 2010, Bret Harte’s girls’ team finished fourth in the MLL and the boys’ squad tied for second. Key returners were Corey McNurlin, Joe Hollett, Matt Brechtel, Frank Kotowski, Mackenzie Theiler, Kaylee Sedler, Rachel Spellenberg and Haley Heryford. At the MLL finals, Bret Harte got first-place finishes from Corey McNurlin; Hannah Cantrell; and Spellenberg.
CALAVERAS TRACK – In 2010, Calaveras’ girls won their second straight MLL title, while the boys tied for second with Bret Harte. Key returners in 2011 were Cody Freeman; Kellen Hodgson; Joe Elliot; Carmen Crosby; Brianna McGinness; Shannon Hummel; and Brittni Barrett. Calaveras swept the league championship in 2011.
At the MLL finals Calaveras got first-place finishes from Cody Freeman; the foursome of Zack Johnson, Joe Elliot, Macklin Bolton and Chad Aldrich; Spencer Oliver, Samantha Baseman; Sheridan M. Loverin; the foursome of Brittany Koler, Kimberly Anderson, Brianna Biondi, Samantha Baseman; Kailee Risi; Kelly Airola; Isabella Lohsen; and Barnett. Airola went on to win a section championship in the high jump and qualified for the state championship.
FALL
BRET HARTE FOOTBALL – After going 0-5 in MLL play in 2010, Bret Harte felt positive changes were coming in 2011. The Bullfrogs began the season with a 21-20 road loss to Lowell, but trounced Gustine 61-19 the following week. Justice Rasmussen rushed for 154 yards and five scores in the win. Bret Harte won its second in a row with a 42-22 victory over Denair. On homecoming night, with Lexi Anderson named homecoming queen, Bret Harte lost in overtime to Hughson 17-14. Bret Harte finished the preseason 3-2 with a 45-7 win over Mesa Verde, as Tanner Sherrow rushed for three scores and 113 yards, while Rasmussen rushed for 115 yards and two scores.
Junior Connor Zumbach rushed for two scores in a 34-24 league victory over Linden. Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 55-14, but bounced back with a 46-27 win over Amador on a night Rasmussen scored four times and rushed for 208 yards. Bret Harte lost to Summerville 35-20 on the road and in the “Big Game,” fell to Calaveras 35-33. The Bullfrogs finished the season 5-5 and 2-3 in league play.
CALAVERAS FOOTBALL – Calaveras was seconds away from winning a section title in 2010 and looked to get back to the championship game. The season began with a 27-15 win over Weston Ranch. Junior quarterback Zack Johnson threw for three scores in the win. Calaveras then lost to Modesto Christian 25-20 and 33-19 to Sonora before beating Mesa Verde 33-7 at homecoming. Alissa White was named homecoming queen at halftime. Calaveras ended the preseason with a 27-12 road loss to Capital Christian.
In the opening league game, Calaveras got blasted by Argonaut 48-6. Calaveras then won its remaining games with wins over Summerville (21-17), Linden (35-21), Amador (23-14) and Bret Harte (35-33). Calaveras lost to Liberty Ranch 48-35 in the opening round of the playoffs. Calaveras finished the season 6-5 and 4-1 in league play.
BRET HARTE SOCCER – Bret Harte won the MLL title 2010 and had Freddy Barboza, Dillon Turner, Mitchell Rudd, Jacob Steele, Luis Garcia, Kevin Fox and Federico Medrano returning in 2011.Barboza scored four times to help beat Calaveras 5-3. Bret Harte beat Calaveras for a second time with the score 5-1. Barboza scored twice and Kevin Fox added a goal in the win. The Bullfrogs completed the sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 shutout. Barboza, Fox and Jesus Medrano all scored in the win.
The Bullfrogs stayed near the top of the league standings after a 2-1 win over Amador with a winning goal from Barboza. Amador and Bret Harte later tied 1-1 and then the Bullfrogs tied Summerville 2-2, moving Bret Harte’s record to 5-3-2. A 1-0 loss to Linden put Bret Harte out of contention for a league title. Bret Harte finished the league season 7-6-2 but missed the playoffs. Steele was the MLL Defensive Player of the Year, while Barboza, Jordan and Rudd were all-league players.
CALAVERAS SOCCER – Dan Dowling took over Calaveras’ soccer program and had Victor Vazquez, Stewart Zabel, Joseph Ferreira and Brandon Zahniser as key returners. The league season began with a 5-3 loss to Bret Harte, as Julian Beck scored twice and Zahniser scored once in the loss. Calaveras got its first win by beating Argonaut 5-1 with two goals from Dakoda Dayak and solo goals from Lucas Garrett, Tyler DeHarrera and Beck. Calaveras then lost to Summerville (4-1), beat Linden (4-3) and lost to Amador (2-1) and Bret Harte (5-1).
Calaveras shutout Argonaut 2-0 with goals from Chris Solis and Vazquez. But the next four games all ended with Calaveras losing, which included a 3-0 loss to Bret Harte. The final win for Calaveras came in a 5-1 victory over Argonaut. Vazquez scored twice and Solis had two assists and one goal. Calaveras ended the year with losses to Summerville, Linden and Amador. Calaveras went 4-11 in league play and Zabel, Joshua Foley and Vazquez were all-league players.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ GOLF – In 2011, Bret Harte head golf coach Rich Cathcart was leaning on Emaline Ellsworth, Melissa Spence, Morgan Taylor, Jaymie Heryford, Rilee Hillman, Kristy Brennan and Tammy Black to contend for a league title. The Bullfrogs finished the season tied with Escalon for the league title and Ellsworth was the co-MVP, while Spence was an all-league golfer. While the league title was shared, Bret Harte took first at the league tournament by 27 strokes over Escalon.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ GOLF – After going 2-10 in 2010, Calaveras hoped to improve in 2011 and Shelby Goodwin, Allyson Guthrie and Amy Gassner were the ones to lead the way. Calaveras finished the season by placing sixth at the league tournament, with both Goodwin and Livia Galli qualified for the division V championship.
BRET HARTE VOLLEYBALL – Maybe those outside of Bret Harte didn’t have high expectations for the Bullfrogs, but head coach Rich Juarez, along with Kylie Kester, Brie Preston, Sammie Artiaga and Lauren Lane felt something special could happen in 2011. Bret Harte began league play with five straight wins before falling to Argonaut 3-2. The Bullfrogs then beat Amador and Summerville but lost to Calaveras 3-1. Bret Harte lost just once more in league play and finished in first place with a 12-3 record. It was the first non-shared title since 1982.
No. 11 Bret Harte began the division IV tournament with a 3-2 win over No. 6 Hilmar and followed that with a 3-0 shutout of No. 3 Mariposa. But the season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to No. 7 Union Mine with a trip to the section championship on the line. Kester was MLL MVP, while Lane, Preston, Artiaga and Cassidy Davis were placed on the all-league team.
CALAVERAS VOLLEYBALL – Calaveras entered the 2011 season with returning players Savannah Duncan, Paulina Mejia and Madison Hull all looking to make a run at the playoffs. Calaveras went 10-5 in league play and finished the season in third place. Calaveras took on the powerful Sonora Wildcats in the opening round of the division IV playoffs and lost in three sets. Duncan, Mejia and Hull were all-league players.
BRET HARTE CROSS COUNTRY – Joe Hollett, Eli Cardiel, Kevin Maurer, Kyle Hovey, Kaylee Sedler, Hannah Cantrell, Madison Ward and Kayla Sadler were just some of the returning runners from Bret Harte’s 2010 cross country team. Bret Harte’s boys’ and girls’ team won the Mother Lode League championship and Hollett was the top male runner at the league finals with his time of 17:28 in the 3-mile race. The girls went on to win the D-4 section championship and Sedler finished second of 73 runners. Bret Harte was ranked 10th heading into the state championship meet and placed 11th overall.
CALAVERAS CROSS COUNTRY – Trying to win a league title away from Bret Harte was going to be tough, but Megan Colborn, Morgan Colborn, Beau Schaecheterle and Ron Orman tried their best. No league titles were won in 2011, but Calaveras placed third overall and Chelsea Ruthrauff placed 10th in the girls’ race.
