Bullfrog volleyball places third out of 28 teams at Orestimba Tournament

After weeks of practice, Bret Harte head volleyball coach Jacey Porovich finally got to see her squad in action. On Aug. 21, the Bullfrogs were one of 28 teams spread out over five different locations participating in the Orestimba Tournament. Bret Harte, who played the majority of its matches at Hilmar High School, placed third overall and finished the long day of play with a record of 3-2.
“I am excited about how my team performed on our first official day of competition,” Porovich said. “We were able to make adjustments throughout the day and I was impressed with how the players responded. It was a long day with a lot of tough competition, but we held our own, especially for being a small public school. Most of the teams we played were either private schools, or much larger public schools, some even three times the size of Bret Harte. Finishing up third out of 28 teams was definitely a great way to officially kick off the season.”
Over the duration of the tournament, the Bullfrogs took on Madera, Beyer, Gregori, Stone Ridge Christian and Ripon Christian. The mixture of different schools was welcomed by Porovich and her players.
“It is definitely beneficial to play a variety of competition,” Porovich said. “Each opponent is different, so the more you play, the more you can fine tune your own game and see what may be weaknesses. I love going to the Orestimba Tournament because it is very well organized and has solid competition from your first match to your last.”
Bret Harte began its long day by beating Madera 2-1. The Bullfrogs lost the opening set 25-24, but bounced back to win the last two sets 25-16 and 15-11. Against Beyer, Bret Harte again lost the opening set (25-9), but found its stride to take the second set 25-19 and the third set 15-12. The Bullfrogs lost to Gregori in two sets (25-19, 25-20), but rebounded by beating Stone Ridge Christian 2-1 (25-19, 19-25, 15-8). Bret Harte’s day came to an end at the hands of Ripon Christian, who won in two sets (25-21, 25-13).
The Bullfrogs will begin Mother Lode League play Sept. 2 on the road against Sonora and will have their first home league game Sept. 7 against Argonaut.
“After a long day in loud gyms, I cannot wait to watch this group of girls continue to develop and perform together throughout the season, as it is a total team effort,” Porovich said.