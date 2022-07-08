Tofanelli is named as an All-American baseball player

The impressive hits just keep on coming for Calaveras High School’s Gus Tofanelli. After an outstanding junior season on the baseball diamond that resulted in a Mother Lode League title, the very first CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV baseball championship in Calaveras history and being named as the 2022 Mother Lode League Most Valuable Player, Tofanelli got another major honor bestowed upon him.
Tofanelli was named to the MaxPreps Small Town All-American first team. Tofanelli was only one of two players from California to make the team.
“Gus has put in the off-field work necessary to prepare him for the success he has achieved on the field,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “He’s a student of the game, is always learning and is always researching stuff. His results on the field are not by accident, he works very hard to become the hitter that he is.”
Opposing pitchers had a hard time keeping Tofanelli off the bases and in the park. During his junior year, the Calaveras slugger hit .486 with an on-base percentage of .570 and collected 51 hits, drove in 52 runs, scored 38 times, smacked five doubles, two triples and blasted 11 shots over the fence.
When it came to awards, Tofanelli thought that he did well enough to be recognized by the Mother Lode League. But when it comes to being an All-American, that’s an honor that never even crossed his mind.
“It’s something I didn’t even begin to think about during, or even after the season,” Tofanelli said. “For something like that to happen to such a small community is amazing and it says a lot about the program we had these last few years, and upcoming. I’m very glad I’ve been recognized but I don’t think any of what I’ve achieved this past season would’ve ever been possible without the team I was with last year. We had so much team chemistry and support it truly reflects off and onto you. I will always treasure this season with my awards and teammates. For me, it’s another piece of memorabilia I can use to remember what I and the team achieved this year.”
