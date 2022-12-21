Bullfrogs beat Highlands, Colfax at Sacramento Adventist Tournament

SACRAMENTO – The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team won two games at the Sacramento Adventist Tournament, which ran Monday through Wednesday. The two victories pushed Bret Harte’s record to above .500 at 7-6.
On Monday, the Bullfrogs started the three-day tournament with a 58-38 loss to Hiram Johnson. The speed of Hiram Johnson proved to be too much for Bret Harte to handle.
“Their speed was something that we are still trying to adjust to,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “It’s tough being a small school and playing against that speed and athleticism. We gave up a lot of pick-sixes; they got turnovers for layups and got a bunch of those early. The third quarter is where the lead really spread out. We were able to hang in the first quarter, despite all the pick-sixes we gave up.”
Bret Harte trailed 16-11 after the first quarter. Junior Walker Maurer led the way with five points, while senior Caden Apley scored four and senior Nathan Reeves added two points. Bret Harte again scored 11 in the second quarter, with senior Carston Weidmann draining two shots from behind the arc and Bret Harte trailed 28-22 at halftime.
The third quarter turned out to be the difference in the game, as Hiram Johnson scored 23 and the Bullfrogs could only counter with 12. Bret Harte scored just four points in the final eight minutes and lost by 20.
Bret Harte junior Chance Herndon scored three points; Maurer finished with seven; Weidmann scored 10; Apley scored 13; and Reeves finished with five points.
On Tuesday, the Bullfrogs got into the win column with a 71-47 victory over Highlands. Bret Harte scored 22 points in the first quarter and was led by junior Jacob Archer with 10 points and Weidmann was close behind with eight. The Bullfrogs then scored 24 points in the second quarter and led 46-21 at halftime. Weidmann scored eight points in the third quarter and Apley added six. Bret Harte led 65-31 heading into the fourth quarter and held on for the 24-point win.
“We were able to try some things and we did some different defensive and offensive strategies,” Barnett said. “The game was just kind of chaotic.”
Archer finished with 12 points; Herndon scored two points; Maurer scored 12; Weidmann scored 21; Apley added 10; Reeves scored eight; and junior Austin Blodgett scored two in the win.
In the third game of the tournament, Bret Harte beat Colfax 49-39 on Wednesday afternoon.
“I think we battled today, and we worked as hard as we’ve worked all year and it paid off,” Barnett said. “We got a lot of 50/50 balls that we haven’t got all year. They got some rebounds, but as far as the effort, man, I was very impressed. They battled and we made some shots today and I was really pleased.”
Bret Harte started hot by scoring 16 points in the opening eight minutes. The Bullfrogs were on from 3-point land, as Archer and Apley both made one shot from downtown and Weidmann drained two. Bret Harte led 16-5 heading into the second quarter.
The Bullfrogs held Colfax to just three points in the second quarter but could only counter with eight points of their own. At halftime, Bret Harte led 24-8. Colfax battled back into the game in the third quarter by scoring 21 points. Bret Harte got 13 points in the quarter, with Maurer and senior Jonah Melton-Cato each making a 3-point basket. Bret Harte led 37-29 after three quarters.
In the final quarter of the game, Bret Harte scored 12, while Colfax answered with eight. Archer drained two big shots from behind the arc and Melton-Cato banked one off the glass late in the quarter. Bret Harte won 49-39.
“We had some big shots made from guys who don’t typically shoot those,” Barnett said. “Caden (Apley) hit a three in the first half and Jonah (Melton-Cato) hit two shots that we just typically don’t have and those propelled us and kept our momentum going. It was good to see a couple of the guys rise and our shooting was better today.”
Archer finished the game with 15 points; Maurer scored three; Weidmann scored 10; Apley finished with 15 points; Melton-Cato scored five; and Reeves finished with three points.
Bret Harte (7-6) will return to the hardwood on Dec. 28 to take on Ripon in the opening round of the Oakdale Tournament.
