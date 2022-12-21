Bullfrogs beat Highlands, Colfax at Sacramento Adventist Tournament
SACRAMENTO – The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team won two games at the Sacramento Adventist Tournament, which ran Monday through Wednesday. The two victories pushed Bret Harte’s record to above .500 at 7-6.

On Monday, the Bullfrogs started the three-day tournament with a 58-38 loss to Hiram Johnson. The speed of Hiram Johnson proved to be too much for Bret Harte to handle.

