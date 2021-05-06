Bullfrog athletes set 39 personal records in home track meet

With the Mother Lode League track season nearing the finish line, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs got one final event in the books before the league championship meet on May 18 and 20. Amador and Sonora were the Bullfrog’s competition Thursday afternoon at Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“I’m very proud of all three teams and their coaches,” Bret Harte head coach Jon Byrnes said. “All teams have polite, courteous and hard-working athletes who root for each other and recognize good effort when they see it. My team garnered 39 personal records along the way and Sonora and Amador ran fantastically as well. It’s going to be a very competitive league finals on the 18th and 20th. And we set an MLL meet record for the shortest meet at 2 hours, 34 minutes, which was only made possible by the extraordinary help, timers and judges.”
Bret Harte finished the meet with a combined 11 first-place finishes and eight second-place finishes.
Girls
Bret Harte sophomore Kadyn Rolleri had another impressive showing. Rolleri took first in the 800- and 1600-meter run with her final times of 2:40.92 and 5:40.57 respectively.
In the 100-meter dash, junior Burgen Melton set a season record with her fifth-place time of 13.75 and senior Destiny Espejel finished in 14.74. Melton set a season record in the 200-meter dash, placing fourth in 28.87, while Espejel had a personal record of 31.27. And in the 400-meter dash, junior Anika Jodie set a personal record with her second-place time of 1:04.48, followed by freshman Taylee McDaniel in third (1:07.14) and junior Megan Johnson in fourth (1:09.17).
McDaniel also took second in the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:42.61. In the 1600-meter run, freshman Addison Heermance placed third (6:12.77) and then later placed first in the 3200-meter run with her personal record of 13:12.77. In the 300-meter hurdles, Jodie had a personal record of 53.41, which was good enough for first place, while Johnson finished fourth in 58.04.
Bret Harte had a good day in the relays, taking first in the 4x400 and second in the 4x100. In the 4x400, McDaniel, Jodie, Aariah Fox and Rolleri finished first in 4:13.85, while the team of Melton, Noelle Jeffries, Johnson and Fox placed second in 53.50.
Senior Bullfrog Aryana Maddux had a personal record in the discus, with a ninth-place throw of 49 feet, 11.50 inches. She later measured 22 feet, 1.50 inches in the shot put, which landed her in fifth place.
Jefferies took first in the pole vault, clearing 7 feet, 6 inches. Fox took first in the triple jump (32 feet, 2 inches) and then second in the long jump (15 feet, 4.25 inches), which was a new personal record.
Boys
Bret Harte’s boys’ squad had four first-place finishes and seven second-place finishes. In the 400-meter dash, junior Matthew Barajas had a personal record of 1:10.08, which put him fourth overall. Speedy sophomore Winter Whittle placed second in the 800-meter run (2:02.76) and was followed by Alex Mejia (2:18.27) in fourth place. Both Whittle and Mejia had personal records.
Whittle took first in the 1600-meter run, finishing in 4:49.36, while junior Jordan Smith placed third (5:19.63). Smith later finished second in the 3200-meter run (11:43.89).
Senior Blake Berry placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (46.86) and then took second in the 110-meter hurdles (18.15). Both times were his fastest of the season.
Junior Avery Strauch placed third in the discus with a personal record of 96 feet, 7 inches. Junior Logan Jodie took second in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches). Jodie later took first in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet. In the triple jump, Jodie placed first (36 feet, 11.75 inches), followed by a second-place finish by Strauch (35 feet, 1.50 inches). To finish his day, Jodie had a personal record in the long jump (18 feet, 2.50 inches).
And in the 4x400-meter relay, the quartet of Strauch, Berry, Bruchs Davey and Whittle finished second in 3:54.02.
Bret Harte will next compete with the rest of the league at the Mother Lode League finals, which will be May 18 and 20 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Junior Varsity
Bret Harte got first-place finishes from: Austin Blodgett; Korlan Gibson; the 4x100-meter relay team of Seth Martin, Blodgett, Ian Bauer and Gibson; Axel Garcia Ramierz; Savannah Inks, Sophia Bouma; Aurora Lewis; the 4x100 relay team of Talisa Perez, Bella Perez, Nina Hollars and Bouma; and Blair Gibson.