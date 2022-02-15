Toyon 7th and 8th grade basketball wins AMA championship

The Toyon Middle School 7th and 8th grade boys’ basketball teams each finished the AMA Boys’ Basketball Tournament as champions. The tournament was held at Mark Twain Elementary School.
The 7th grade squad defeated Ione on Feb. 9 in the semifinal game, which was solid revenge, as Ione is the only team to hand Toyon a defeat. In the finals on Feb. 13, Toyon beat Mark Twain 59-35. Toyon’s Zac Coggin and JoJo Hernandez were all-tournament players.
As for the 8th grade squad, Toyon knocked off Jackson on Feb. 9 and then defeated Avery 58-39 in the championship game Feb. 13 in Angels Camp. Toyon trailed Avery 11-4 in the first quarter but ended the half on a 27-8 run and led 31-19 at the midway point. Jayden Gonzales scored 16 points; JoJo Dockett scored 15; Ryan Clifton had 12 points; Ethan Malamed and Connor Fuller each scored six points; and Mason Pearcy finished with four points.
Dockett and Clifton were all-tournament players.