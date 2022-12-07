Early deficit too much for Bullfrogs to overcome in a 6-1 home loss

It had been 16 days since the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team played in a game. When the Bullfrogs returned to the field after over two weeks off, it took a while for them to find any sort of rhythm.
And by the time Bret Harte began to figure things out, a victory was already out of reach. Bret Harte lost its third game in a row in a 6-1 defeat to Ben Holt Academy on a cold Wednesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Although the Bullfrogs had not played in such a long time, head coach Jessica Bowman liked what she had been seeing in practice and felt that her squad would have a better performance than the one that was shown on Wednesday night.
“We had a really great practice yesterday, so I was actually feeling pretty hopeful coming into today,” Bowman said. “We worked on some great drills yesterday and I was feeling pretty enthusiastic about today. The girls have to take it seriously and they have to really want it and I think they were feeling a little defeated with the result tonight. I was really excited that we ended up getting on the scoreboard at the end of the night. Olivia (Burke) had a fantastic shot and that obviously lifts spirits. We need to put the pedal to the medal and take things seriously if we are going to have a successful season.”
Ben Holt scored early and often. The visiting squad scored four goals before the midway point of the first half. Bowman could see in the body language of her players that being down early took a lot of the wind from their sails.
“You could see that their heads dropped immediately after the second goal,” Bowman said. “You saw the whole demeanor of the team just sink and it’s hard to start over. I definitely will say that we played a lot better in the second half. We were crashing in on the goal and following our shots in the second half more than we did in the first half. But we got passed around and overshot today, so there is a lot that we need to work on going forward.”
Ben Holt’s lead got pushed to 5-0 early in the second half and the Bullfrogs were looking for anything to get excited about. That moment of excitement came with 2:12 to play in the game. Bret Harte sophomore Olivia Burke found the ball at her feet deep in Ben Holt territory and with nothing to lose, she took a mighty shot, and the ball didn’t stop until it hit the back of the net.
“I got the ball out of nowhere and I saw that I had an opening when I was at about the 10-yard line and I was just going to shoot my shot,” Burke said about her first goal of the season. “I did and it went perfectly in the goal and everything else was a blur.”
Burke’s goal was a perfect example of what Bowman would like to see from her players, and that’s if there’s an open shot, it’s OK to take it.
“Statistically speaking, one out of every 10 shots go in,” Bowman said. “If you are not taking 10 shots, one of those goals is not going to go in. Statistically speaking, every midfielder needs to be shooting and every striker needs to be shooting. Even some of our fullbacks need to be taking those shots given the opportune time from 35 or 40 yards out because some of them are capable of scoring from that far out. Everyone needs to be taking shots at any opportune moment.”
Ben Holt added its final goal only seconds before the end of regulation for the 6-1 win.
While Bret Harte (0-3) is still searching for its first win of the year, Burke can see the areas where improvement is needed, but she is still optimistic that her squad can turn things around.
“I think we need to move a little faster and maybe be a little more determined to get to the ball first,” Burke said. “I think we are working better as a team and we are still growing, so I see good things coming.”
