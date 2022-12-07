Early deficit too much for Bullfrogs to overcome in a 6-1 home loss
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Aniela Grycel battles for possession on Wednesday night. 

It had been 16 days since the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team played in a game. When the Bullfrogs returned to the field after over two weeks off, it took a while for them to find any sort of rhythm.

And by the time Bret Harte began to figure things out, a victory was already out of reach. Bret Harte lost its third game in a row in a 6-1 defeat to Ben Holt Academy on a cold Wednesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.

Early deficit too much for Bullfrogs to overcome in a 6-1 home loss
Buy Now

Bret Harte sophomore Sophia Keirns keeps the ball in front of a Ben Holt defender. 
Early deficit too much for Bullfrogs to overcome in a 6-1 home loss
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Sage Kelsey moves the ball down the field. 
Early deficit too much for Bullfrogs to overcome in a 6-1 home loss
Buy Now

Bret Harte lost to Ben Holt Academy 6-1 on Wednesday night in Angels Camp. 
Early deficit too much for Bullfrogs to overcome in a 6-1 home loss
Buy Now

Bret Harte sophomore Olivia Burke scored Bret Harte's only goal of the night. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.