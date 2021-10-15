To the wire: Calaveras defeated by Sonora in five-set battle

If the Calaveras High School volleyball team was looking for something to feel good about, they got it Thursday night. Calaveras went toe-to-toe with the Sonora Wildcats and gave the Wildcats all they could handle.
Calaveras and Sonora went down to the wire, but it was Sonora who was able to be the first one to 15 points in fifth and finals set to claim victory. Calaveras battled back after dropping the first two sets to take the third and fourth set, but couldn't hand Sonora its first league loss of the year. Calaveras lost in five sets 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9 and 13-15 at Mike Flock Gym Thursday night in San Andreas.
“I am so proud to see them fight for each point,” Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley said. “Seeing them apply pressure and not letting the fact that Sonora is No. 1 in league affect their mental game was great to see. They played their hearts out and kept a smile on their faces.
Kyra Saiers had three kills, 39 assists and 23 digs; Sydney Remus had a team-high 17 kills and had 18 digs and one block; Sierra Lowry had 10 kills and three blocks; Madison Clark had 10 kills, one assist, 24 digs and two blocks; Karah Auld had 10 kills, one ace, three digs and three blocks; junior Laney Koepp had one kill, three assists, one ace and a team-high 33 digs; Cassidy Black had 16 digs and three aces; and Madyson Bernasconi had three kills and six digs.
As a team, Calaveras had 54 kills, six aces, 123 digs and 10 blocks.