Calaveras fends off Bears for another MLL win

TUOLUMNE – When it comes to volleyball teams, the Mother Lode League is separated by two tiers. In the top tier, there’s Sonora, Bret Harte and Calaveras. In the bottom tier, there’s Amador, Argonaut and Summerville.
Just because a team is in the top tier, doesn’t mean they can't be challenged by a team in the bottom tier. Calaveras had previously knocked off the Summerville Bears in three sets when the teams squared off in San Andreas. In the second meeting between the two teams, Calaveras again collected the victory, but this time needed four sets to put the Bears down.
On Thursday night, Calaveras won its second league game in a row by beating Summerville 25-18, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-11 in Tuolumne.
“We could have played a little stronger,” Calaveras co-captain Kyra Saiers said following the victory. “We had a little let up in the third set and went into that fourth set and tried to be better and stronger as a team.”
Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley knew that there was a good shot her squad would be able to keep Summerville winless in league play and looked at Thursday as a chance to incorporate some of the things they have been working on in practice and to see what develops on the court. And with any game, there are things that Conley liked from her players, along with things that still need some work.
“With these games, it’s our moment in a game to work on things we’ve been practicing on throughout the week,” Conley said. “We didn’t do a great job of executing on free balls, especially in that third set. There were a lot of free balls and over passes. We were not getting the fast tempo on the free balls like we’d want. It really exposes the things that we need to work on, but we need to take them seriously and put the pressure on and still play our same game, as if we were playing Sonora or Bret Harte.”
Over the last few matches, Calaveras has changed its strategy on the floor. And being without senior co-captain Sydney Remus Thursday night, Conley leaned on other players to carry the load in Remus’ absence.
“We’ve been mixing it up a lot more,” Conley said. “We are moving to a 5-1 and we’ve been trying hitters in different places as well. We were also missing Sydney Remus tonight. We mixed it up over the weekend at the Carmichael Invitational where we took second. So, I’ve been trying some new things and the girls are really resilient and have been able to make adjustments.”
One of those players who stepped up and contributed was junior Bailie Clark. Clark led Calaveras in kills with 10 and added eight serving aces.
“Bailie did really well tonight getting those deep corner balls and getting that hard shot down the line,” Conley said.
Clark scored the first point of the game and Saiers followed with the first of her team-high 10 aces. Calaveras had a slim 6-5 lead early in the first set, but got some separation with an ace from senior Sierra Lowry, a kill from junior Madyson Bernasconi, a Summerville error and another ace from Lowry. Later in the set, Calaveras got kills from junior Jordan Peterson, Clark, Saiers, and aces from Madison Clark and Saiers for the 25-18 victory.
The second set couldn’t have started any better for Calaveras, who jumped out to an 8-0 lead, which included an ace and kill from Saiers and two kills from senior Karah Auld. Lowry contributed three kills and an ace later in the set and Calaveras rolled to a 25-11 win.
In the third set, Summerville played its best volleyball of the night and also took advantage of a number of Calaveras miscues. While the Bears were playing well, they couldn't go on any significant run to get away from Calaveras. What Summerville was able to do was hold on late in the set and beat Calaveras 25-23 to force a fourth set.
“We lacked focus in the third set and we’ve been struggling with that,” Conley said. “We need to do a better job of cutting down the errors. We had six serving errors in that set and we should not have six serving errors in one set. It was all errors and all things we can control and we just needed to bring our focus and momentum back.”
Any excitement that Summerville had after taking the third set was quickly lost, as Calaveras went on a 7-1 run to begin the set and never looked back. After dropping the third set by two, Calaveras rebounded nicely and took the fourth set 25-11.
In regards to the fourth set, Saiers said, “I think we just played better. After that third set, we went into the fourth set and knew we had to be stronger and cut out the unforced errors.”
Calaveras has yet to lose a league match on the road and the Calaveras players hope that trend continues as their next matches against Sonora and Bret Harte are both away from their home gym.
“It’s important to win on the road because it shows that it doesn’t matter who you are playing, you are able to take them on,” Saiers said.
Saiers finished the night with one kill, 27 assists, 10 aces and six digs; Bailie Clark had 10 kills, eight aces and four digs; Lowry had five kills, three aces and one dig; junior Brooke Nordahl had two kills and one dig; Madison Clark had five kills, two aces and 12 digs; Auld had seven kills, one ace, one dig and one block; junior Laney Koepp had three aces and nine digs; Cassidy Black had two aces and three digs; and Bernasconi had two kills and two digs.
On Tuesday, Calaveras beat the visiting Argonaut Mustangs 25-12, 25-9 and 25-14 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“The girls played well, but it’s the same thing, if it’s not Sonora or Bret Harte, we still need to play at our same level,” Conley said about the win over Argonaut. “We didn’t have as many errors and we did a really good job serving and serve-receiving, compared to tonight against Summerville.”
In the Argonaut win, Saiers had nine assists, seven aces and five digs; Bailie Clark had three kills; Lowry had a team-high eight kills, one ace and two digs; Nordahl had three kills; Madison Clark had four aces; Auld had three kills; Koepp had one kill, six aces and five digs; Jordyn Peterson had two kills; Bernasconi recorded five kills and had four digs; and Remus had two kills. As a team, Calaveras had 28 kills on 77 attacks and 18 aces on 64 attempts.
Calaveras will be back playing a team on the top of the tier and that will be at 6 p.m., Sept. 28 against the Wildcats at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team beat the Summerville Bears in three sets Thursday in Tuolumne.