Final basketball game ends with Calaveras beating Ceres by 12

CERES—The main thing that Calaveras head basketball coach Kraig Clifton didn’t want from his team were excuses.
In a year where anyone could come up with excuses not to play, not to try and not to work word, Clifton let be known to his players that excuses wouldn't be tolerated.
After Saturday’s 73-61 win over the Ceres Bulldogs in the final game of the year, Clifton thanked his squad for not only their dedication to the program, but also for not falling back on excuses when at times, that may have been the easiest option.
“This season has meant a ton to me,” Clifton said following the 12-point season-ending victory. “We challenged them at the beginning of the year to not treat this year any different. My expectations of them were extremely high and I wasn’t going to allow them to have any excuses to not be at practice, not to be a good student and not to compete as tough as they could and they did it. They are a perfect example of what I think everyone else should be doing. Get rid of the excuses and just get it done and these kids did that.”
Calaveras finished the shortened season with an overall record of 6-1, which included stringing together six straight wins to end the year. Clifton’s squad had a good mixture of experienced seniors, capable juniors and rising sophomore stars.
Calaveras has reached the playoffs every season since 2014 and had the 2020-21 year not been altered due to COVID-19, there’s a solid chance that Calaveras would have had another playoff run that included a push for a section championship. But with playoffs not in the cards, Clifton just wanted to enjoy the present and not focus too much on what could have been.
“I think about what could have happened, but at the same time, we ended on such a high and I was so impressed with them that it’s a good memory,” Clifton said.
Saturday’s win was the final high school game for the Calaveras senior foursome of Connor Arnold, Cameron Baechler, Hunter Peterson and AJ Cardon. Like Clifton, Cardon would have enjoyed to see how far this team could have gone, but he also knows there was a time that even stepping onto the court seemed like a longshot.
Getting to have a senior season, even if it was only seven games, was a good way for Cardon to wrap up his Calaveras High School life.
“I appreciated it a lot,” Cardon said. “This team really progressed faster than any team I’ve been a part of since being at Calaveras. It was really cool to go out there and play with a team that felt like a family. It’s definitely hard because it feels like we would have gone deep into the playoffs. But, it’s nice to get what we got out of it.”
When Cardon took the floor to begin the game, he knew that every second that ticked off the clock would bring the end of his career closer and closer. But at no time did he take a moment to relish the feeling of playing in his final game. Once the ball was in play, it was business as usual.
“It really just felt like any other game,” Cardon said. “Everyone was asking me yesterday at practice, ‘Hey, it’s the last practice, what’s it feel like?’ I said, ‘It’s just practice. It doesn’t feel like it’s anything different.’”
Both Calaveras and Ceres were playing in their final game of the season and perhaps the jitters were a little hard to shake early in the contest, as neither team scored a point until 4:41 to play in the opening quarter. Once Calaveras junior Travis Byrd scored in the paint with an assist from Cardon, Calaveras seemed to have no problem putting the ball through the hoop for the rest of the night.
Following the Byrd bucket, Arnold scored with a layup, Byrd scored after pulling down a rebound, and sophomore Elijah Malamed drained a 3-point basket to cap Calaveras’ 9-0 run. Calaveras finished the quarter with points from Cardon, sophomore Braeden Orlandi and another basket from downtown by Malamed and heading into the second quarter, led Ceres 16-13.
The Bulldogs started quickly in the second quarter and ended up taking the lead with 6:35 to play in the half. But Calaveras didn’t let Ceres get comfortable with the lead by going on a 13-2 run. During the run, Calaveras got back-to-back 3-point baskets from sophomore guard Jay Clifton and Malamed, and then Clifton made three free throws to give his squad a 29-20 lead.
The final nine points scored by Calaveras in the second quarter were from Clifton and Arnold and after 16 minutes of play, Calaveras had a 38-29 lead.
The third quarter couldn’t have started any worse for Calaveras, as turnovers and sloppy play allowed the Bulldogs to come within three points with 6:55 to play. Leading 38-35, Calaveras went on a 10-2 run, which included points from Clifton and Cardon. Of the 15 points scored in the third quarter, all but two were scored by the duo of Clifton and Cardon.
Leading 53-44 to begin the fourth, Arnold took over and did the majority of Calaveras’ scoring. The senior guard, who was playing on an injured ankle, scored 12 points in a row before Clifton was able to hit a jumper with 1:59 to play, which extended Calaveras’ lead to 67-59.
In the final two minutes, Byrd scored five points and Clifton added a free throw to give Calaveras the 73-61 win.
Clifton led Calaveras with a season-high 25 points and had four rebounds; Arnold had 18 points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals; Byrd had nine points; Malamed scored nine points and had two boards; Cardon scored eight, had five rebounds and two steals; and Orlandi pulled down six rebounds and had four points.
With Cardon’s Calaveras career officially over, he’s excited to see what the young crop of players will be able to accomplish in the next couple of years.
“It definitely gives me something to come back and watch,” Cardon said. “It’s going to be exciting to come back and watch them play.”