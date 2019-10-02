Athlete of the Week: Karah Auld

Karah Auld is fitting right in on Calaveras High School’s varsity squad. After being added to the team in mid-September, Auld has shown that she has what it takes to play at that level. Auld just had perhaps her best week of play as she helped lead Calaveras to wins over Amador and Sonora.
“I feel like I did really well,” Auld said. “I kept my cool, stayed calm, but I also made a few mistakes, but everyone makes mistakes.”
In a 3-0 road win over Amador, Auld had 15 kills, one block and two digs. Two days later in a 3-0 home victory over Sonora, she had seven kills, was 17 for 19 serving with three aces and had two digs. On the season, Auld has 38 kills, eight blocks, 12 digs and six aces.
Along with Auld playing well, Calaveras as a team has performed well. After Calaveras’ 3-0 win over Sonora on Sept. 26, the team had won four straight Mother Lode League matches all in three sets.
“Everyone is communicating more and is happier and is cheering more,” Auld said.