With Nichole Willis at the helm, Bret Harte softball looks to create a winning culture

Nichole Willis loves the spring. From the warmer days to the grass turning green, the springtime is a special time for Willis.
But there’s another big reason why Willis is a fan of the spring. The spring marks the return of the sound of the crack of the bat, the pop of the glove and metal spikes walking across concrete. The spring brings the smell of freshly cut grass, sunflower seeds and sunblock.
Yes, Willis enjoys the spring for many of the same reasons as anyone else. Yet, the main reason why Willis is happy to say, “goodbye,” to January and February and, “hello,” to March and April is the return of softball.
Willis has been around softball in some capacity for the majority of her life and now, she’s welcoming the springtime as the new softball coach at Bret Harte High School.
“It’s beautiful spring weather and there is nothing better than baseball and softball in the springtime,” Willis said. “There’s something about that feeling and the sound of the cleats and the sound of the gloves popping and getting back into the groove of things. If anything, I just think that we are blessed, and we need to remember that we are fortunate to have this opportunity to do what we do.”
Willis has been both a player and coach on the softball diamond, which includes coaching at California State University, Sacramento. When she made the move to Calaveras County, Willis spent some time with the AMA softball program, but when Covid hit in the spring of 2020, Willis didn’t have the opportunity to be around the softball field as much as she would have liked.
Willis had kept an eye on the Bret Harte program from afar and when she heard that former coach Rich Juarez would not be returning to coach in 2022, Willis threw her hat in the ring and her gamble paid off.
“I had always been watching this program when Rich (Juarez) had it and I knew that one day he was going to leave,” Willis said. “(Bret Harte athletic director, Brian) Barnett approached me one day and said, ‘Hey, the position is open, would you like to apply for it?’ And I said, ‘Sure.’ I applied for it, got it and here I am.”
Willis is taking over a program that hasn’t had much success in recent memory. Willis is Bret Harte’s eighth head coach since 2005, which includes Loraine Neves, Clayton Carpenter, Kerry Eltringham, Heath Lane, Jacey Porovich, Kim Carpenter and Juarez. During that time, Bret Harte has posted an overall record of 112-249-2, while going 65-178-1 in Mother Lode League play.
The last time the Bullfrogs had a winning league season was in 2011 with an 8-7 record under Lane. Since 2005, Bret Harte has played in only two playoff games and has gone 1-1. Bret Harte softball has not won a league championship since 1986, when it shared the title with Amador and Calaveras. The last time Bret Harte was outright league champs was in 1984.
Willis knows that she’s taking over a program that has seen many more losses than wins and she doesn’t expect to turn things around overnight. Willis knows the process will take a while, but she feels that with time and dedication, Bret Harte softball can become a threat.
“It’s all about developing a culture and that’s pretty much my main goal,” Willis said. “This season, I didn’t schedule a lot of preseason games. The emphasis isn’t on games. The emphasis is very much on teaching them the game and how it works and the process of the game and developing the culture of what they want to create. I believe that when a group of athletes come together, if they come together on their terms and they create the atmosphere that they are in, you get a lot more buy-in. When you have buy-in, you have success. This year is just year No. 1 in the process to come. In order to build a house, you need to have a good foundation, and this is our foundation year.”
At practice, Willis can be seen walking around from player-to-player and giving little tips on how to improve in whatever drill is being done. From working on a certain release with senior pitcher Ally Stoy, to the angle of a swing with senior Brayley Blodgett, Willis is always eager to help her players improve. And while she has more knowledge and experience than her whole roster combined, she doesn’t allow the fact that she’s the head coach put her on another level than her players.
“We all have our own positions,” Willis said. “My position is your coach; that’s my position on this team. I’m no better than you and I’m no worse than you. We are all equals out here, and we all have our own positions. The only reason I wear the head coaching hat is because I’ve been around the game a lot longer and I know some tricks that I can teach.”
When it comes to positions, Willis’ is the only one that is set in stone. Willis doesn’t look at her roster and see players who will only play in one spot. In fact, Willis is all about taking a player away from their comfortable position and putting them in a spot that is foreign to them. That way, not only will the player get a better appreciation for what her teammates at other positions go through, but it also helps with understanding how every cog in the machine works.
“I’ve had catchers playing second base and shortstops in the outfield,” Willis said. “I’ve had them all over the place. I don’t like to pigeonhole players into one position. Just because you are a pitcher doesn’t mean you aren’t going to get a grounder or a fly ball, so why not practice the agilities that the outfielders practice? If you are an outfielder, that doesn’t mean you aren’t going to get a ground ball, so why not practice fielding ground balls? I think it’s so important to step out of our main position to play other positions because that way when we are in our position, we not only appreciate someone else’s position more because we understand what they do, but it enables us to set up a play a little more efficiently. It helps grow their knowledge of the game and the more they know about the game, the easier it becomes.”
When looking at Bret Harte’s 2022 softball roster, it’s difficult to point to any one player and say, “She’s just a softball player.” The majority of Bret Harte’s players are two- or three-sport athletes. Many of them played volleyball, golf, water polo, or ran cross country in the fall, or played basketball or soccer in the winter. So, Willis may not have a bunch of pure softball players, but what she does have is a roster of versatile athletes.
“I want the multi-sport athlete,” Willis said. “The more athletic you are, the easier it is to learn a skill. Also, the more athletic you are, the less susceptible you are to injury. I encourage these girls to play multiple sports and I have a handful of girls on this team who do play multiple sports and we work together. They don’t always need to be here. This is a game we love to play; why punish the kid because they need to play another sport and they’ve made another commitment to another team? I think we can share these kids because they should be doing multiple things in their lives. Why in the world would we put anybody in a box? I think the more outside of the box we get, the more we grow. If everyone could play multiple sports, I’d be 100% in and supportive of it.”
The Bullfrogs will open the Mother Lode League season at 5 p.m., Friday against Amador in Sutter Creek. Bret Harte’s first home game will not be until April 1, when it hosts Summerville at 4 p.m. in Angels Camp.
Willis wants her Bullfrogs to win and every time they step out onto the field collecting a victory is always the goal. But what Willis wants most of all is for her players to fall in love with softball and to enjoy every moment they have together as a team.
“It’s such a blessing,” Willis said about being around the game of softball. “If anything, having to sit on the sidelines for a hot second because of Covid or whatever the circumstances might be, it’s just nice to know that we live in a country where we are afforded an opportunity to come out and play a game we love. At the end of the day, I want all of these girls to know that this is their area to get rid of everything and it’s their escape from life. This is supposed to be fun.”