Calaveras runners are ready to return to racing

The short 2021 spring cross country season was all about good feelings and being happy to once again participate in sports. There were only a handful of Mother Lode League meets and no league champions were crowned.
But five months ago, that didn’t really matter. After months and months of question marks surrounding the possibility of sports even returning because of COVID-19, just being able to race against runners from other schools was a win.
That was five months ago. Now, with a schedule full of future races, the good feelings of being able to run have been replaced with the desire to win. And to just be able to know there are plenty of races on the schedule where his runners will get the chance to put their best foot forward is major progress for Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit.
“The big difference is the certainty,” Avrit said. “You’re planning to go to invitationals, where last year at this time, you had no idea what you would be doing. The fact that you have certainty and can actually plan and do stuff is a huge difference.”
If there was ever any doubt that cross country season is back, all that needed to be done was to check the weather. If it’s over 100 degrees and it’s August, you can bet that it’s cross country season. And while most runners have learned to cope, running under the sweltering summer sun, the dreams of fall and cooler temperatures are on the minds of all distance runners.
“It definitely sucks,” senior Lexy Beadles said about training in the summer. “The heat is really bad. But, I’m in the sun a lot, so it’s a lot better for me than it is for other people.”
Avrit has seen many runners fall victim to the sun. One of the biggest mistakes runners make is waiting minutes before practice or a race to begin hydrating. Drinking fluids must be something that is done all day long, and Avrit reminds his runners of that on a daily basis.
“I tell them that they need to treat each class period like it’s an aid station during a marathon,” Avrit said. “So when you get here at 3:45, it’s not like, ‘Oh man, I’m dying of thirst.’ It is hot out here, and I told them that if I had a superpower and could ask God to cool it to 75 degrees for the next couple of hours, that would be something I would love to do. We just need to be smart and deal with it.”
The last time Calaveras was able to have a full cross country season, the Mother Lode League championship was won by both the boys and girls. The boys’ team won the title in 2019 and 2018, while the girls’ 2019 championship was the first captured since 1992.
Now in 2021, the depth that the girls’ team has might give them the edge over their male counterparts when it comes to winning another league championship.
“Losing Katarina (Borchin, who graduated in the spring) was huge,” Avrit said. “We are really excited for her, as she’s running at Stanislaus, but we don’t have her and she was a really solid, No. 1 runner. Lexy (Beadles) is looking really good and once we start getting in shape, we’ve also got Grace Damin, Emma Alliende and Sage Miller. They want to do well as a team. Lexy is looking pretty good and she could be a strong No. 1 for us. Grace is coming along and she’s a good distance runner. It’s all how we develop and how we come along as a team. I’ll know a lot more a month from now.”
Avrit may view Beadles as the No. 1 runner on the girls’ team, but running cross country is not Beadles’ No. 1 sport. Beadles is a state champion wrestler and hopes to return to the state championship during her senior year. She uses cross country as a way to be in the best shape she can possibly be in when wrestling season comes around in November. Beadles also uses her desire to win to help her, on both the wrestling mat and the running course.
“It’s a completely different type of cardio, but it definitely helps with wrestling and that’s honestly a big reason why I do it,” Beadles said. “I’m very competitive, so if I hear someone even close to me, that makes me work even harder. When I’m out there, I may be thinking, ‘Oh, this sucks and I don’t want to do it,’ but if I hear someone near me, I know I need to keep going because I don’t want to lose.”
On the boys’ team, there’s no question that senior Garrett Hesser is the No. 1 runner. During his sophomore year, Hesser battled injuries and was not looked at to be the top runner. Now, two years later, a healthy and confident Hesser relishes being put in the role of leader.
“It’s a cool position to be in,” Hesser said. “I’m going to ride the wave and hopefully have a big year. I’m also looking forward to helping some of the younger guys and keeping the program going.”
Hesser came into the shortened season in great shape and nothing has changed heading into his senior year. Avrit likes what he’s seen from Hesser and feels that if he can stay healthy, he’s going to have a memorable season.
“He’s just got more under his belt,” Avrit said. “I know he’s a lot better and has a really great base coming in here. Now it’s all about staying healthy, getting the work done and progressing. The potential is there to really have a successful season.”
Hesser hopes that his final high school race comes at the CIF State Championship Meet in November.
“Yeah, that’s definitely the goal,” Hesser said. “Avrit texted me a few weeks ago and he was talking about the tent, which is the top-10 at state and that’s where you go and get your medal. It’s my goal, but first I need to get through the league and sections and hopefully build up and be at that state meet in November.”
Calaveras’ varsity and JV runners are: Brenden Mendosa, Cody Torrance, DeAndrea Roberts, Emiliano Becerra, Ethan Lynn, Garrett Hesser, Kristian Stachura, Linden Olmstead, Logan Gomes, Raymond Brock, Tyler Davidson, Ava Cable, Bridgette Boriolo, Emma Alliende, Grace Damin, Peyton Curran, Sage Miller and Lexy Beadles.