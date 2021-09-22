Bret Harte golf places fourth at league tournament

On Monday afternoon, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team placed fourth out of seven Valley Foothill League North teams at Manteca Park Golf Course in Manteca in the Mid-Year Tournament. Taking first overall was Ripon (390), followed by Argonaut (405), Escalon (437), Bret Harte (481), Linden (563), Sonora (587) and Summerville had no score.
Carly Hickman led the way for the Bullfrogs by shooting a 96 on the 18-hole course. Behind Hickman was Maggie Kristoff with a 118; Makenna Robertson shot a 123; Trinity Kekai-Acedo carded a 144; and Ava Scott finished with a 155. Ripon’s Gabi Ilardi shot a match-low 71.
“I’m very happy with the two first-timers at an 18-hole tournament,” Winsby said of her freshmen duo of Kristoff and Scott. “The other three girls all did their own personal best for 18 holes. I’m a very proud coach.”
The following day, the Bullfrogs hosted the Argonaut Mustangs at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp and were defeated 199-232. The loss drops Bret Harte’s league record to 2-4, while Argonaut sits at 4-2.
Hickman again led Bret Harte, this time by shooting a 53; Robertson shot a 58; Kristoff carded a 60; Kekai-Acedo shot a 61; freshman Kali Smith shot a 73; and Caroline Krpan finished the afternoon with a 74.
The Bullfrogs will take on the Wildcats at 3 p.m., Thursday in Sonora. Bret Harte’s next home match will be Sept. 29 against Sonora at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.