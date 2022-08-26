New Calaveras coach hopes to increase the joy of water polo

Calaveras Enterprise sports editor Guy Dossi recently spoke with Calaveras High School’s head water polo coach Dalil Chavez while at practice in San Andreas. Dossi and Chavez, who is a first-year head coach at Calaveras, talked about what it’s like taking over a program, how long it takes to get into water polo shape and the addition of two more teams into the Mother Lode League.
Guy Dossi: You are taking over a program that has had a number of different coaches over the past couple of years, so do you look to keep things kind of the same, or are you wanting to put your own stamp on the program?
Dalil Chavez: I want to be able to do both. I’ve heard stories from the players and staff that coaches have come in and tried to do something different and that’s what I want to do. I want to introduce some things that I learned when I was coaching at Edison High School. I’m thinking about bringing those same things over but I’ll talk to the players to see if they want to keep what was already here, or if they want something brand new.
GD: Calaveras County really isn’t known for water polo. And while water polo is popular in the southern and northern part of the state, it’s still gaining traction in this area. So how do you try and grow a program in a sport that not many people are overly familiar with?
DC: I want to change that. I’ve been working for the school district for about four years, and I just hear negativity like, “Water polo this,” and, “Water polo that,” and instead of being negative about it, why not step up and help. Let’s make the sport as fun as it can be, so they want to come back and then it becomes more popular.
GD: Looking at your players warming up in the pool right now, I count 11 boys and 12 girls. You mentioned earlier that you expect a few more players to join the team in the not-too-distant future. Are you happy with those numbers or is it a little concerning?
DC: The numbers don’t concern me. With good conditioning, good practices and a good team effort, we can overcome having smaller numbers.
GD: Water polo seems like a difficult sport to be in shape for at the beginning of the season. Not many kids have access to a big pool like this where they can swim laps and water polo isn’t exactly a sport that you can just have a pickup game like basketball. How long does it take for players to get into water polo shape?
DC: For water polo, it takes two weeks of conditioning and a good three weeks of actual practice and that will be significant enough for the guys and girls to get back into playing shape.
GD: Looking at the 2022 schedule the way it currently stands doesn’t have Calaveras playing a game until Mother Lode League play begins, which will be on Sept. 22. That’s a long time between the start of practice and a game. I know you want to try and schedule some preseason games or attend a tournament or two, but if that doesn’t happen, how do you try and keep the excitement going when games are so far away in the distance?
DC: All I have to do is keep things entertaining and keep everyone as active as I can and show them new things. I need to keep them informed on the different things they can do while playing. Water polo has so much to offer. All I have to do is keep it fun and keep it active and I’m pretty sure when our first game comes around, these kids will be ready.
GD: What excites you about the boys and girls who are in the water?
DC: They are here, and they are not scared of the sport. I’ve got a couple of kids who have never played water polo and they are here because they want to try something new. I’m happy about that because all of these kids want to be here.
GD: Union Mine and El Dorado are new to the Mother Lode League this year, so with playing those teams twice, along with two games against Sonora, Bret Harte and Amador, that’s a 10-game season. What does it mean to the players to get four extra games and have more playing time than in previous years?
DC: Getting a couple of more games just makes things even better. Water polo is an underdog sport, so to see that we have two more teams in our league really makes things more exciting.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.