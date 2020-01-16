Calaveras grapplers unite on mat … and hairdos

It’s not hard to spot a wrestler walking around the Calaveras High School campus. While many teenagers want to be their own individuals and not stick out in the crowd, that isn’t the case for the Calaveras grapplers.
While visiting the Calaveras campus in San Andreas, if you happen to see a student with bright bleached blond hair, there’s a good chance that he’s a mat man. It’s a tradition that began in the spring of 1999 and has continued for 21 years.
Calaveras head coach Ryan Upchurch was a senior in 1999 and he, along with six other teammates, decided to dye their hair blond for the Master’s Tournament. Little did Upchurch know, they were creating a look that would become synonymous with Calaveras wrestling for decades to come.
“It was a badge of honor,” Upchurch said. “We all qualified for a big tournament and it was a way to unify all seven of us who qualified. When I came back from college, I saw that the kids were still dying their hair and I was told that they do it every year.”
While the tradition began as something done before one of the biggest tournaments at the end of the year, that has been moved to before the annual Tim Brown Invitational, which takes place every January in Sacramento.
But like with most traditions, there are some rules that come with coloring your hair on the team. If you are not a varsity wrestler, it’s best to keep your natural hair color. But that doesn’t stop wrestlers who haven’t hit high school from wanting to fit in with the older grapplers.
Junior Donivan Giangregorio began dying his hair blond when he was still an elementary school wrestler. Wanting to fit in with not only his older brother, Anthony, but the high school wrestling team, Giangregorio had no problem changing his look as a youngster.
“When my brother was a freshman, I was a sixth-grader who was also wrestling in the high school wrestling room with the high schoolers,” Giangregorio said. “I felt like I was part of the team, so I decided to dye my hair with them. I went to the tournaments with them, I filmed for them and I had my blond hair with them.”
The same goes for freshman Cody Batterton, who is a younger cousin of Giangregorio. While this is his first year as an official Calaveras wrestler, it’s not the first time he’s sported blond hair.
“I actually dyed my hair when I was in seventh grade because I wanted to be with the wrestling team,” Batterton said.
And while there are “unwritten rules” about high school wrestlers dying their hair blond, that isn’t the case for youth grapplers. In fact, Upchurch couldn’t be more pleased than when he sees a little future Calaveras wrestler with blond hair.
“It’s the ultimate compliment,” Upchurch said. “Anyone who is imitating what you are doing is a huge compliment. I think it’s great.”
It’s not uncommon for athletes to change their looks for one game or match as a way to drum up a little extra motivation. But to make that sacrifice for months is a different level of dedication.
“I love it,” Upchurch said. “I want people to know that the kids are wrestling for this program. To me, it’s one of the coolest things. It’s a sense of pride that my boys want to be known as wrestlers.”
Some may look at what the Calaveras wrestlers do as nothing more than a giant fashion faux pas, but that doesn’t seem to bother Batterton.
“I think I look good,” Batterton said with a grin. “Some people can disagree, but that’s just their opinion.”
Not only is Giangregorio rocking bright blond hair, but he decided to up the ante a little. At the end of the 2019 football season, Giangregorio decided that he would grow a mullet for his junior season on the mat. Now, that mullet appears to have been dipped in gold, and Giangregorio loves his new look and the perks that come along with it.
“I call it, ‘wrestling clout,’” Giangregorio said. “In the Calaveras wrestling room, we give points for certain things. So, I have plus-10 points for having bleached hair, plus-10 points for having a mullet and plus-five points for having a little mustache. So, I’m at plus-25 points right now. That’s wrestling clout.”
But how does his head coach feel about the business-in-the-front-and-party-in-the-back style?
“For a high school kid, it’s one of the better ones I’ve ever seen,” Upchurch said with a laugh.
Of course, dying hair is fun and a way to bond as a team, but Giangregorio also feels there is a deeper meaning to it. He believes that it’s a way to honor those who came before him, and to inspire a younger generation of wrestlers.
“When you do it, it brings you back to the past of Calaveras wrestling,” Giangregorio said. “It brings the past and the future together at once.”
The blond look is not only gaining the Calaveras wrestlers style points, but also points on the mat. At the annual Tim Brown Invitational, Calaveras placed 13th out of 91 teams on Jan. 10-11 in Sacramento. Caden Villegas placed sixth and Ty Ferrante placed eighth. Had it not been for an early injury to senior Brad Fuller, that final placement could have been much higher.
“If Brad Fuller doesn’t get hurt the first day, then we are top 10 and could have maybe pushed closer to that top-five mark,” Upchurch said. “In my eyes, Brad was a top-six medalist. We are right where we need to be. We are doing the right things and just need to keep pushing.”
For the second year in a row, Giangregorio left the Tim Brown Invitational with a first-place finish. Currently ranked No. 1 in the 195-pound weight class in the Sac-Joaquin Section, Giangregorio is the only Calaveras wrestler to ever place first at the tournament, and he’s done it twice.
“I feel that I did pretty good,” Giangregorio said. “I think I need to work on top a little more. If I fix my top, I think I’ll be unstoppable.”
With the Mother Lode League season underway, Calaveras is primed to capture its 31st league title. But when it comes to bringing home a 24th CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship, that will now be an even tougher task as Calaveras, ranked No. 15 overall in the section, is being moved to division IV.
“That’s a huge compliment,” Upchurch said. “We are getting bumped because of years of success. And to tell you the truth, I’m excited to test our mettle against somebody new.”