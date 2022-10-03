Runners take part in the Tom Laythe Cross Country Invitational
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

After a week off from competition, both the Calaveras and Bret Harte cross country teams returned to the trails. The Red Hawks and Bullfrogs took part in the Tom Laythe Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 1 at the Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom.

In the 5,000-meter small schools boys’ varsity race, Spring Creek finished first overall with a score of 60. Calaveras placed 23rd (523) and Bret Harte did not place.

