Runners take part in the Tom Laythe Cross Country Invitational

After a week off from competition, both the Calaveras and Bret Harte cross country teams returned to the trails. The Red Hawks and Bullfrogs took part in the Tom Laythe Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 1 at the Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom.
In the 5,000-meter small schools boys’ varsity race, Spring Creek finished first overall with a score of 60. Calaveras placed 23rd (523) and Bret Harte did not place.
St. Mary’s senior Jacob Moffett placed first individually out of 207 runners with his time of 16:04.20. Bret Harte senior Winter Whittle placed 13th and set a new season record with his time of 17:52.87. Junior Bullfrog Broderick Burita also set a new season record with his 49th-place finish of 19:24.71.
For Calaveras, senior Logan Gomes placed 34th (18:52.53); senior Ethan Lynn placed 58th and set a new personal record with his time of 19:35.81; senior Zackory Zablosky set a personal record with his 135th-place finish of 22:17.80; junior Darby Degenais placed 189th (26:05.78); junior Jared Chavez placed 192nd (26:19.61); junior Cale Brassfield placed 196th (27:19.94); and senior Ethan Haro placed 201st (28:50.60).
In the frosh/soph small school 3,400-meter race, Bret Harte sophomore Jack Lenihan placed 39th (13:40.12); Bret Harte’s Peyton Heermance placed 40th (13:40.41); Bret Harte’s Joshua Schuler placed 51st (13:53.94); Calaveras’ Nathan Cameron placed 58th (14:07.68); Calaveras’ Wendt Wyatt placed 62nd (14:12.21); Bret Harte’s David Willey placed 68th (14:21.77); Bret Harte’s Robert Carrillo-Wright placed 74th (14:29.42); and Bret Harte’s Jace McLaughlin placed 112th (15:35.41).
In the small school 5,000-meter varsity girls’ race, Colfax placed first with a team score of 63. Neither Bret Harte nor Calaveras had an official team score.
Placer’s Anna Soares took first out of 134 runners with her time of 19:41.11. Bret Harte junior Addy Heermance placed 28th (22:42.41); Bret Harte junior Skylar Mayers placed 71st (25:48.23); Bret Harte junior Savannah Inks placed 81st (26:39.36); Calaveras’ Kaidyn Thornburg placed 121st (31:19.21); and Bret Harte’s Talisa Perez placed 128th (33:05.27).
In the small school 3,400-meter frosh/soph race, Calaveras’ Makayla Turner placed ninth (15:17.60); Calaveras’ Daisy Garcia placed 13th (15:32.73); Bret Harte’s Caitlin Johnson placed 20th (16:08.35); Bret Harte’s Mariana Ramos placed 22nd (16:11.90); Calaveras’ Wessin Snipes placed 29th (16:27.66); Ayla Jodie placed 32nd (16:30.80); Bret Harte’s Lilly O’Geen placed 34th (16:44.51); Bret Harte’s Sophia Keirns placed 75th (18:26.82); Bret Harte’s Madison Kane placed 79th (18:43.01) and Calaveras’ Natalia Harro placed 114th (22:17.81).