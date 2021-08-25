Bret Harte’s girls’ water polo tempting new recruits to dive on in

The Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team doesn’t have many players. In fact, when Bret Harte began school on Aug. 18, only four girls were in the water.
Those four girls have taken it upon themselves to try and recruit players to join them in the pool. So, they came up with a list of reasons why water polo is a solid option.
No. 1: It’s a good way to get a tan. No. 2: They are going to get stronger and get some “nice abs.” No. 3: They are not going to sweat like they would during cross country. And No. 4: They won’t have to wear a mask when they play, like they would if they played volleyball.
While all four reasons are quite compelling, head coach Katlyn Rugo isn’t worried about the lack of numbers and feels that more bodies will be in the water, sooner, rather than later.
“I think we will definitely have some more girls out here,” Rugo said. “We will have a team this year. We will be small with young players, but we’ll be able to have a season, so that’ll be good.”
Rugo is a familiar name to Bret Harte aquatics, but not with Bullfrog water polo. Rugo is the head swim coach and has held the position since 2018. But coaching water polo is a new challenge for Rugo.
“I’m getting more comfortable with the idea (of being a water polo coach) for sure,” laughed Rugo. “A lot of this is swimming and teaching them that is something that I enjoy doing. This is just adding another part of that.”
Even with just four players, Rugo has her players running drills, practicing shooting and passing and making sure they are getting in water polo shape. But what has perhaps impressed Rugo the most is how much her players were getting along with one another.
“It’s been really awesome,” Rugo said. “They are all really positive. None of them knew each other before they started playing, so that’s pretty cool to see.”
Rugo hopes her roster will expand, but knows that the open invitation won’t last forever. With games coming up on the schedule, she’d like to get down to business and dive deeper into what it takes to be a water polo player for a full season.
“If they are not here by the end of the week, the rest of the team is going to be so much more ahead of them as far as team building,” Rugo said. “Hopefully, we’ll have everybody come in by the end of the week.”