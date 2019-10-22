Senior night against Argonaut goes Calaveras' way

The five seniors on the Calaveras High School volleyball team enjoyed a carefree night for their last regular season home game. Calaveras beat Argonaut in three sets (25-10, 25-8, 25-18) Tuesday night in San Andreas.
Before the game, Keelie Koepp, Samantha Gleason, Muriel Strange, Anna Allain and Nikki Bell were honored for senior night.
Koepp was 14 for 14 serving with three aces, 10 serve receptions and nine digs; Gleason was 14 for 15 serving with two aces, nine serve receptions and six digs; Strange had four kills and two blocks; Allain had six kills, two blocks and three aces; and Bell had two blocks, two digs, two aces and two kills.
Calaveras (17-8, 11-3 MLL) will cap the regular season Thursday against Bret Harte in Angels Camp.
“I’m looking forward to a good game to lead us into the playoffs,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said.